Gwinnett County, GA

Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212FUc_0itIh2oe00

A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash Saturday night in Gwinnett County that killed his passenger, a high school cheerleader, authorities said.

The crash took place on the ramp from Sugarloaf Parkway toward the eastbound lanes of Ga. 316, Gwinnett police said. The driver, Kyle McDowell of Flowery Branch, “failed to navigate the entrance ramp” and hit a concrete barrier, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbdtY_0itIh2oe00

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Caitlyn Pollock, 16, of Buford, was riding in the front seat and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. She was a cheerleader at Mill Creek High School, and her death was announced by her cheer team Sunday on social media.

https://twitter.com/MillCreekCheer/status/1586779139750522880

“Please keep our program in your thoughts and prayers,” the program posted on Twitter. “We lost junior cheerleader, Caitlyn Pollock, in a car accident last night. Also pray for her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Mill Creek Principal Jason Lane sent a letter to parents sharing news of Pollock’s death. He said the school would hold a moment of silence Monday “in memory of our student, classmate and friend.”

McDowell is facing charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane, police said. He was discharged from the hospital and booked into the county jail Wednesday, then released Thursday morning on $8,300 bond.

Police said the investigation is still active.

Comments / 7

Luther C.
3d ago

DUI doesn't always mean alcohol involved. The driver could have been impaired by other drugs. So many abusers drive impaired. Many of them survive because their bodies don't respond to the impact.

Reply
2
SickAndTired
3d ago

This was very sad to hear. Rest in peace Caitlyn. My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

Reply
3
