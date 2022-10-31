Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D.H. Peligro, drummer for 'Dead Kennedys,' 'Red Hot Chili Peppers' dead at 63
Longtime drummer of rock band Dead Kennedys, D.H. Peligro is dead at 63, the group announced on their Twitter. Peligro, born Darren Henley, passed away from "trauma to his head from an accidental fall" in his home in Los Angeles on October 28. Peligro, who had drummed for other bands,...
Why Led Zeppelin Never Performed on TV
Led Zeppelin almost never performed on TV, an approach few major bands of the era shared.
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Used to Tune His Guitar in a Strange Way
Jimmy Page tuned his guitar in a strange way before he became a guitar superstar in Led Zeppelin.
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home
A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
Pair of John Lennon's sunglasses and Kurt Cobain's smashed guitars are set to go under the hammer for a combined $500,000 as part of major music memorabilia auction
A pair of John Lennon's glasses and Kurt Cobain's smashed guitars are set to headline a blockbuster music memorabilia auction this month. The items, which are expected to go for almost $500,000 in total, will form part of Julien's Auctions Icons and Idols: Rock 'N' Roll auction. Over 1,500 instruments...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
This Is Us' Justin Hartley Gets Wrapped Up in a Mystery, Maybe Finds Holiday Love? Watch a Trailer for Netflix's Christmas Movie The Noel Diary
Santa is slipping some familial angst and a decades-old mystery into Justin Hartley‘s stocking this season. The This Is Us alum stars in The Noel Diary, a new Christmas movie at Netflix. As you can see in the trailer above, Hartley’s Jake Turner is a very successful author who gets an unfortunate call around the holidays: His estranged mother has passed away, and he needs to come home to deal with her estate. Once there, he finds a diary that may unearth truths both from his past and that of Rachel (played by Station 19‘s Barrett Doss), a woman who is looking for information...
