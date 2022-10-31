ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
WASHINGTON STATE
HeySoCal

Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home

A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Pair of John Lennon's sunglasses and Kurt Cobain's smashed guitars are set to go under the hammer for a combined $500,000 as part of major music memorabilia auction

A pair of John Lennon's glasses and Kurt Cobain's smashed guitars are set to headline a blockbuster music memorabilia auction this month. The items, which are expected to go for almost $500,000 in total, will form part of Julien's Auctions Icons and Idols: Rock 'N' Roll auction. Over 1,500 instruments...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

This Is Us' Justin Hartley Gets Wrapped Up in a Mystery, Maybe Finds Holiday Love? Watch a Trailer for Netflix's Christmas Movie The Noel Diary

Santa is slipping some familial angst and a decades-old mystery into Justin Hartley‘s stocking this season. The This Is Us alum stars in The Noel Diary, a new Christmas movie at Netflix. As you can see in the trailer above, Hartley’s Jake Turner is a very successful author who gets an unfortunate call around the holidays: His estranged mother has passed away, and he needs to come home to deal with her estate. Once there, he finds a diary that may unearth truths both from his past and that of Rachel (played by Station 19‘s Barrett Doss), a woman who is looking for information...

