Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Commissioner Board of Regents Meeting Preview for Nov. 7
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet Monday to approve quotes for fire hydrants for the Pershing Fire Department. There is a citizen’s input at the end of the meeting. So, if there is anything a citizen of Osage Co. needs to say, the floor is yours for. The meetings...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Chelsie Wagoner for City Council Ward 2
Chelsie Wagoner is running against Loren Roszel for the open Ward 2 seat on the Bartlesville City Council after Paul Stuart. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Wagoner said she is running as a mom who seeks better transparency in city government and she asks the voters vote their values. Wagoner says...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Holidays
Coming off a great turnout for the Cops and Rodders charity car show, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is in a good position to help families in need this Thanksgiving and quickly on to Christmas. Last year, the sheriff's deputies shopped for nearly 115 needy...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Bartlesville Installs New Park Signs
In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place. Installation of the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Bartlesville Accepting RFPs for First Christian Church Building
At a meeting of community leaders on November 1, City Manager Mike Bailey presented a variety of issues the city is currently dealing with and one of them is the on-going decision-making of what to do with the First Christian Church building now that the city has determined it is too expensive to renovate into a conference center. Bailey said the city has not yet taken full possession of the FCC building because they do not want to make an permanent decisions about the property until they fully understand how it could be utilized to benefit the city as a whole and the surrounding arts community represented by Price Arts and The Center in particular.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Foster Homes Needed in Washington County
November is National Adoption & Foster Care Month. If you have ever considered opening your heart and home to a child who needs special care while waiting on parents or relatives to be able to care for them or for children who are in need of new parents, this is the time to consider investigating the possibility.
Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner Counties
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. The DHS source says the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell at Chamber Forum
Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma Matt Pinnell was the guest speaker Thursday at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum at the Center over the lunch hour. Matt Pinnell was elected as the 17th Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma on November 6, 2018. Pinnell is President of the Oklahoma State Senate and serves on multiple constitutional boards and commissions. He is also Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage on Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet.
DHS: National Crime Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized crime ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence between Wagoner and Coweta. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Community Impact Team Nets Large Drug Bust
Thanks, to some attentive citizens, the Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team was able to serve narcotic search warrants on October 26th and October 27th that resulted in the seizure of 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 243 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 12 Firearms, 400 illicit pills and $1237 in cash.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Preparation for Fantasy Land of Lights Closes Johnstone Park
Each year, the Rotary Club of Bartlesville puts up a Fantasy Land of Lights for the residents in our area to enjoy. To prepare for that event, the City of Bartlesville recently announced that Johnstone Park will close the first week in November for the installation of lights. The Fantasy...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Faces Felony Charge After Visiting Storage Unit
Kyle Dewayne Fugate was arraigned in Washington County court on Thursday, November 3 for a felony charge of Second Degree Burglary after being caught on tape cutting off locks on two units at the D&B Mini Storage located on southeast Taylor Drive in Bartlesville. An employee of the storage unit...
Residents React To Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Bust In Wagoner County
Thirteen Oklahomans are in jail after Homeland Security agents broke up a large catalytic converter theft ring near Coweta. Homeland Security said this was one of several busts in nine states, as they dismantle a national catalytic converter theft ring. A business owner across the street from the scene said...
Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
KTUL
Owasso School Board upholds ban against parent after efforts to remove book from library
OWASSO, Okla. (KTUL) — "Boo!" shouted one woman. The reaction to the school board's decision was loud and clear. In a unanimous vote, the board upheld the superintendent's ban against Tim Reiland, keeping him off of school property and away from any events for the next six months. "It's...
news9.com
US Attorney: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rumpelstiltskin In Town
A strange little gnome who appears here, there and everywhere is appearing at the Bartlesville Community Center today at 12:14 pm and again tonight at 7 pm to spin some straw into a golden musical. The musical is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and it...
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for person who allegedly stole mail from mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual suspected of stealing mail. Deputies say that on Oct. 3, the pictured vehicle was seen near West 53rd Street North looking into mailboxes and taking mail. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's office...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Celebrate Bison Day at Old West Buffalo Company
The Old West Buffalo Company kicked off its Old West Buffalo Days today in Osage County as part of the national recognition of Bison Day. Located five miles outside of Pawhuska at 29561 US Highway 60, Old West Buffalo Company will offer a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show tonight that features two men who were instrumental in preserving the buffalo herds – Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.
Tulsa County Man Accused Of Shooting Family Member Turns Himself In
A man accused of shooting a family member Monday night has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Jonathon Robinson got into an argument with a member of his family and then shot them in the leg. TCSO said it happened around 11 o'clock near 1st and 71st West Avenue, just east of Sand Springs. Deputies said Robinson turned himself in on Thursday and is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
Comments / 0