At a meeting of community leaders on November 1, City Manager Mike Bailey presented a variety of issues the city is currently dealing with and one of them is the on-going decision-making of what to do with the First Christian Church building now that the city has determined it is too expensive to renovate into a conference center. Bailey said the city has not yet taken full possession of the FCC building because they do not want to make an permanent decisions about the property until they fully understand how it could be utilized to benefit the city as a whole and the surrounding arts community represented by Price Arts and The Center in particular.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO