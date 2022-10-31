Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Related
Cuff It Like Mrs. Carter: Enter For Your Chance To Win A Night At The Four Seasons Baltimore! [ENTER HERE]
So you wanna be like Beyoncé? Well, we’re giving you the chance to live like her for one night! One lucky fan will be gifted with a one-night stay at the Four Seasons Baltimore Hotel! Enter Below For You Chance To Win! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United […] The post Cuff It Like Mrs. Carter: Enter For Your Chance To Win A Night At The Four Seasons Baltimore! [ENTER HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
southbmore.com
The Paramount Baltimore to Open this Summer, Looks to Bring 220-Plus Shows a Year to South Baltimore
The Paramount Baltimore at 1300 Warner St. in Stadium Area is aiming to open next summer. The 70,000 sq. ft., 3,950-seat live music venue has been under construction since February. It is taking the place of a recently-demolished 91,744 sq. ft. brick building and warehouse on a two-acre lot. The...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Holiday enthusiasts, get ready to welcome two Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bars to the Baltimore area this season
As the season to be jolly approaches, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and Power Plant Live! have been chosen as two Maryland locations for Miracle Pop-up Bar, a Christmas-themed cocktail bar. Both locations will fully transform into a festive holiday experience, including floor-to-ceiling Christmas décor, Christmas-inspired cocktails, small plates, and...
Where's Marty? With the Jobes brothers, well known duck decoy makers in Havre de Grace
Hi Everyone!Today was a treat for K2, and I. It was back up to Havre De Grace, and it was all about three brothers who may be the last of the homemade Duck/Goose decoy makers left in America. Meet, from left to right, Joey Jobes, Charles Jobes and Bob Jobes. They learned their craft from their dad, and from right, is Madison Mitchell, who many consider to be one of the greatest decoy makers in the world. Over decade the Jobes have handmade made tens of thousands. Some are so prized they get used as decorative art in hunting lodges, and homes. And "some"...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022 Maryland? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Marine Museum Gifted 114-Year-Old Classic Racing Yacht
Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) has a new (and beautiful) way to share the history of Chesapeake Bay sailing, thanks to a generous boat owner. Pasadena, Md. sailor Dave Butler has donated circa-1903 racing yacht Witchcraft to the marine museum. CMM Curator of Maritime History & CMM Boatwright Mark Wilkins calls the gift “the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our floating watercraft,” saying, “She represents the zenith of the traditional yacht builders art and was designed to race-so she is fast, stable and sea-kindly.”
foxbaltimore.com
Aldo's restaurant, a Little Italy mainstay for decades, closes for good
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Aldo's restaurant - a Little Italy mainstay for more than 20 years -- has closed its doors for good, its owner confirmed Friday. Aldo Vitale, an Italian immigrant, opened the upscale Italian restaurant in 1998. His son, Sergio Vitale, later took over as owner. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, but never reopened to the general public. Instead, it hosted private events and offered meal deliveries.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Cathedral Hill townhome features high ceilings, 11 fireplaces, and other stunning details
510 Cathedral Street, Baltimore. Hot House: Unique townhouse on Cathedral Hill, beautifully renovated. 7 beds/10 baths. 8,250 square feet. Asking price: $1,375,000. What: While most people can’t quite place Cathedral Hill, if you think for a second, you might realize it’s the neighborhood immediately surrounding the Basilica on Cathedral Street (get it?) and the Central Branch of the Pratt Library. This beautifully restored and renovated townhouse is on the “up-hill” block of Cathedral Street, between Centre and Franklin Streets.
WBAL Radio
New controversy arises with Syed release
There's a new controversy over the reasons why the City State's Attorney's Office moved to have Adnan Syed freed from prison. The Baltimore Banner obtained a handwritten interview note penned more than two decades ago by Kevin Urick, one of the prosecutors who helped put Syed behind bars. The City...
WRAL
Teens Turn to TikTok in Search of a Mental Health Diagnosis
About a year into the pandemic, Kianna, a high school student in Baltimore, was feeling increasingly isolated. While sitting alone in her bedroom there was too much time to think, she said, so sometimes she would fixate on her seclusion or start critiquing her appearance. “I remember just being on...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Chili cookoff at Camden Yards to raise money for veterans, people experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder
Warm your belly with bowls of chili while raising money for homeless veterans this Saturday at The Baltimore Station’s chili cookoff fundraiser. The Baltimore Station, which provides therapeutic treatment programs to veterans and others experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder, will host their 8th annual “Stars, Stripes and Chow: Chili Edition” event Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
baltimoremagazine.com
At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day
Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
southbmore.com
Information on Trick-or-Treating in South Baltimore
There are always several ways to celebrate Halloween in South Baltimore. Neighborhood trick-or-treating in South Baltimore is expected to take place Monday night from approximately 5pm to 8pm. In previous years, busy corridors for trick-or-treaters on the South Baltimore Peninsula have included along Fort Ave.; Randall St. along Riverside Park; blocks east of Riverside Park on Covington St., Belt St., and Jackson St.; along Riverside Ave. and Battery Ave.; on William St. in Federal Hill; and throughout Locust Point.
Wbaltv.com
'Absolute panic': Westminster couple detail BGE scam, how to avoid them
A Carroll County couple said they were targeted by a scammer pretending to be from Baltimore Gas and Electric. One man told 11 News he was working from home, about to jump on a Zoom meeting, when he got the scam call saying it was BGE. Thankfully, his instincts kicked in.
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
Outdoor ice rinks opening soon around Maryland
The weather is quickly cooling down which means outdoor ice rinks across Baltimore will soon be reopening their doors. There are at least 4 outdoor ice rinks opening this season.
passengerterminaltoday.com
Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants
Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
Three teens shot in separate parts of Baltimore within four hours on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a playground, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients
BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
Comments / 0