Hi Everyone!Today was a treat for K2, and I. It was back up to Havre De Grace, and it was all about three brothers who may be the last of the homemade Duck/Goose decoy makers left in America. Meet, from left to right, Joey Jobes, Charles Jobes and Bob Jobes. They learned their craft from their dad, and from right, is Madison Mitchell, who many consider to be one of the greatest decoy makers in the world. Over decade the Jobes have handmade made tens of thousands. Some are so prized they get used as decorative art in hunting lodges, and homes. And "some"...

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO