Elite Daily
Starbucks' Holiday 2022 Drinks & Food Include A New Chocolate Pastry
Starbucks announced its lineup of holiday drinks and food on Nov. 2. With six returning sips, a new bakery item, and more, your coffee runs are about to be a lot more festive. Here’s what you need to know about the seasonal goodies (and their prices) before they hit stores on Nov. 3.
Thrillist
M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet
Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
ComicBook
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November
November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
Coffee Mate's Holiday Creamer Lineup Is Finally Here
Coffee is a blissful morning ritual that many get a daily perk out of. While many are quite happy with it being a plain black cup of joe, others love to indulge in flavors to enhance the caffeine experience. If there's no Starbucks or your favorite coffee place on your agenda, then staying at home for your coffee may mean forgoing your favorite flavor syrups. That's where coffee-flavored creamers can make a great addition to your fridge.
Wendy’s Is Rolling Out These New Menu Items Next Month—But Act Fast, They’re Only For A Limited Time!
Wendy’s is reportedly launching four brand new menu items starting November 15, 2022, according to leaked internal documents shared with The Fast Food Post. The fast food giant will allegedly debut two new ‘Made to Crave‘ sandwiches, a new side option, ‘Garlic Fries,’ and a tasty dessert item, a ‘Peppermint Frosty.’ Here’s what we know:
Starbucks' Red Cups Are Back — and So Are Their Beloved Holiday Drinks
Starbucks is celebrating 25 years of red cups with four new designs made to look like "little gifts" 'Tis the season at Starbucks! Starting Nov. 3, the coffee chain will usher in the return of holiday drink favorites, new bakery treats and brand new red cup designs. For 25 years, the festive cups have excited customers with new styles. And this year's four new arrivals offer the "comforts and cheer of the season," per a release. The cups are all meant to look like they're wrapped up in adorable...
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
Dunkin' Releases Tiny Donut Boxes Full of Chocolates
The chain is expanding its partnership with Frankford Candy for its most donut-like chocolates yet.
Popeye’s is delivering Cajun turkeys to customers this Thanksgiving
It’s a first for the fast-food chain.
iheart.com
Oprah Drops Favorite Things 2022 - Check It Out
It's HERE! Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and this year the focus is on local, woman owned, small business and much more!. Honestly this is the first year that I've seen a lot of affordable gifts for everyone on the list. Clearly there are a few pricey items like a $900 espresso machine and a $700 pizza stone, but most of the pricey items are understandably under the kitchen gadget section.
Starbucks' Festive Menu Is Back And So Are Its Holiday Cups
Starbucks' festive cups have grown to become the unofficial start of the holidays — when you see them being served, you know Christmas is right around the corner. It's hard to imagine, but there's a time when we didn't have this marker, as Starbucks' holiday cups weren't released until 1997 (per its website). Designed by Sandy Nelson, the first cups came in magenta, sapphire, emerald, and purple. They instantly became popular, and they've only risen in status since.
Hypebae
Shake Shack Gets Ready for Holiday Season With a New Raclette Burger
Now that Halloween is over, Shake Shack is gearing up for the holiday season with a new burger and two shakes added to its menu in the United Kingdom. Available at all stores across the U.K., the holiday launch features the Raclette Burger — a cheeseburger topped with the holiday-favorite raclette in addition to house pickled red onions and tangy dijonnaise to balance out the flavors.
ComicBook
Dunkin' Unveils New Holiday Menu
November is officially here and that means not only are store shelves starting to be decked out in holiday glitz and glam, but it also means that we've entered the time of year when we have to part ways with all of the fall and Halloween-themed treats and drinks from our favorite establishments — including Dunkin'. However, while we say goodbye to the fall delights, we also get to say hello to all of the winter treats and on Wednesday, Dunkin' unveiled their new holiday menu for 2022, revealing a lineup that features not just the expected tastes of peppermint and mocha, but some new flavor profiles as well.
Thanksgiving made simple: Appetizer recipes that require 5 ingredients or less
You've got enough on your plate this Thanksgiving. Try these easy appetizers that require just a handful of ingredients.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs
Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
thebrag.com
Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts to celebrate Halloween
It’s all treat and no trick at Krispy Kreme Australia today, with free doughnuts on offer to celebrate Halloween. The doughnut chain announced the special Halloween giveaway on Instagram this morning, with free Original Glazed Doughnuts being given out to customers today. There’s a catch, of course, but it’s...
McDonald's brings back Halloween Happy Meal Pails in time for trick-or-treating - but it's not just for candy anymore
McDonald's continues its use of nostalgia for marketing after announcing the return of its Halloween Happy Meal Pails.
Sprite Brings Back Winter Spiced Cranberry
It's one of my favorite "limited edition" flavors.....hooray!!
