Why do so many baseball fans hate the Houston Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
Justin Verlander flips off Philadelphia fans in viral video
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros went full villain as they arrived for Game 3 of the World Series. Video went viral of the Astros star Verlander giving Philadelphia fans the one-fingered salute as the Houston team bus pulled into Citizens Bank Park. Verlander was also seen flashing the bird...
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series
President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly's infamously ornery sports fans, including one real close to home
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle
With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
Philadelphia restaurant owners turn down catering Astros before World Series game
Two Philadelphia restaurants were unable to accommodate catering requests made by the Houston Astros ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
WS champs Utley, Rollins throw out first pitches before Game 4
Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins know a thing or two about bringing a World Series championship to Philadelphia. So does Charlie Manuel. So with the Phillies just two wins away from the third World Series title in franchise history -- and the first since Utley, Rollins and Co. raised the trophy in 2008 -- who better to get Game 4 started on the right foot for the Phils than their beloved former double-play duo and the skipper who guided them to Fall Classic glory?
Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall
DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4. Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night. Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
World Series Game 3: Houston Astros 0-7 Philadelphia Phillies – as it happened
Rolling report: The Phillies took a two-games-to-one advantage in the World Series after beating the Astros 7-0 in Game 3. David Lengel was watching
Most Gold Glove Awards at each position
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
WATCH: Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
Watch FREE: Kumar meets The Martian, Mervis in AFL
While the Major League season has wound down to the final two teams competing for the Commissioner’s Trophy in the World Series, you can keep an eye on rising stars from all 30 teams on MLB.TV and MLB.com throughout the fall. Arizona Fall League games stream FREE, and MLB.TV...
Phils to hold Wheeler for Game 6 for extra rest
PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler appeared to be in fine spirits Tuesday evening before Game 3 of the World Series. Wheeler is experiencing arm fatigue, according to the Phillies. It is why, they said, he will remain their Game 6 starter, despite Game 3 being postponed from Monday to Tuesday due to rain. The Phils could have moved up Wheeler to pitch Game 5 on Thursday on regular rest. Instead, he will get a sixth day of rest before Game 6, if necessary, on Saturday in Houston. Philadelphia thinks Wheeler needs it. His fastball velocity dropped from an average of 97 mph in his first four postseason starts to 95.2 mph in Game 2 last Saturday at Minute Maid Park, where he allowed five runs in five innings.
Harper powers up HR party in Game 3: 'He's a showman'
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper did not react. He watched. It’s everybody else at Citizens Bank Park who lost their flippin’ minds. Harper ripped a two-run home run to right field in the first inning Tuesday night in a 7-0 victory over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Harper’s blast kick-started a five-homer barrage, tying a record for the most homers in a World Series game. It ratcheted up another raucous night at the Bank, which has been absolutely electric since this unexpected and wildly fun postseason run began.
Philadelphia Eagles with a perfect nod to Phillies on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Astros, 7-0, on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and their social media team took notice of the victory and final score. Well played.
In front of electric crowd, Phils seize Series lead in emphatic fashion
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philly faithful had waited 4,746 days to host a World Series game, and then -- cruelly -- one more because of rain. Come Tuesday night, however, the skies above Citizens Bank Park were finally free of precipitation and full, instead, of fly balls clearing the outfield wall and leading the Phillies to a Game 3 victory as substantial as the jubilant sounds coming from the stands.
Dusty's costly long leash echoes Game 1 loss
PHILADELPHIA -- The ear-splitting tolls of the rocking red neon Liberty Bell have ceased, the raucous party has streamed into Center City, and the record books indicate that Lance McCullers Jr. stands alone as the only pitcher to surrender five home runs in a postseason game. Yet much in the...
McCullers burned by 5 Phils homers: 'I got beat, man'
PHILADELPHIA -- All it took for Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to realize he might be in a little trouble in Game 3 of the World Series was a quick glance behind him into the night sky, where a rocket off the bat of Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was headed for the seats.
WATCH: 14 Years Ago Today, Philadelphia Hosts Phillies' World Series Parade
On Oct. 31, 2008, the city of Philadelphia hosted its first championship parade in over 25 years, as fans celebrated the World Series champion Phillies. Led by Cole Hamels, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins and company, the Phillies won their first World Series since 1980, closing out the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in five games.
The lowdown on impending FA OF Brandon Nimmo
After seven quality years patrolling the Citi Field outfield, Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should have no shortage of suitors. A toolsy outfielder who can make an impact with his bat, glove and legs, Nimmo has been with the Mets since they selected him with the 11th pick in the 2011 Draft, and is entering free agency on the back of his best season in the bigs so far.
Arenado, Donovan win historic Gold Glove Awards
ST. LOUIS -- MLB’s gold standard at third base, Nolan Arenado, nabbed his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award, while standout rookie Brendan Donovan beat out Cardinals teammate Tommy Edman to become the National League’s first utility Gold Glove Award winner on Tuesday night. Donovan, 25, is the...
