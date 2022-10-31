Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern with John Riker of The Daily Northwestern
A week ago, No. 2 Ohio State was in the midst of preparing for the biggest game of the season up to that point as the Buckeyes went on the road to take on a top-15 Penn State team. While it wasn't easy, the Scarlet and Gray left Beaver Stadium with a 44-31 win. This victory answered most of the questions out there about Ohio State and should go a long way to setting up the massive showdown at the end of the regular season.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State hasn't gone to Champaign, Illinois, since the last time it had a season spin way, way off course — in 2016, when the Spartans finished 3-9. Looking to avoid that same fate, MSU heads to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to face an Illinois team that's enjoying the kind of unforeseen success Spartan fans experienced a season ago.
VIP: Illinois-Michigan State overs/unders
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two wins away from clinching the Big Ten West. Before looking ahead to a potential clinching day on Senior Day against Purdue, No. 16/14.
Betting the Buckeyes: Northwestern
If you've watched Ohio State every week, you probably didn't have too many questions about the Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking prior to last week. For those that did, the questions came because the Scarlet and Gray had been so dominant in their games due to playing overmatched opponents and they wanted to see the team against a team with similar talent.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: College Football Playoff rankings | Buckeyes travel to Northwestern
It's that time of the week again, Buckeye fans. The work week is over (for most of us) and it's time to enjoy another exciting college football weekend. No. 2 Ohio State shouldn't have much in the way of an exciting game this Saturday. The Buckeyes take on a struggling Northwestern team that might be the worst group in the Big Ten. While this game is on the road, and Ryan Field isn't always the easiest play to play (physically), there can't be much fear about how this one will go from Scarlet and Gray fans.
Another new official Buckeye as Arnold loses his black stripe
The Buckeyes are a recruiting machine that has been having spectacular success. Their 2022 recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the country in the final 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings and their 2023 class of 21 current commitments is ranked No. 5 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings at this point.
Illini Inquirer Podcast | Mike LaTulip's exhibition game thoughts
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip joins Jeremy Werner to give his thoughts on Illinois basketball's exhibition 87-52 win over Quincy. LaTulip breaks down what he saw from the Illini schematically and his initial impressions of all the key players, including the three transfers and four freshmen. LaTulip then previews Monday's regular-season opener against Eastern Illinois and discusses what he wants to see from the Illini.
J.T. Tuimoloau had 'the best' defensive performance Jim Knowles has seen and can unlock Ohio State's defense
When Ohio State gets a turnover, something the Buckeyes have done in six straight games, there is a celebration on the sideline. When that turnover is returned for a touchdown, it’s pandemonium for the Scarlet and Gray. That’s the case for most involved with Ohio State anyway. One of...
How to Watch: Ohio State at Northwestern
No. 2 Ohio State had life pretty easy start to the 2022 season. The Buckeyes spent the first five weeks of the year playing home games, cruising through each contest. The first road game of the year was against Michigan State and the Spartans didn't present much of a challenge.
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State cornerback commit Jermaine Mathews in action in playoff game
Bucknuts is posting LIVE updates as Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is in action in a second-round state playoff game.
Illini Visit Primer: James Brown
Lead basketball reporter Derek Piper breaks down Illinois' chances with James Brown heading into his official visit.
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
