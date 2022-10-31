ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
amy trantham
3d ago

Absolutely disgusting!! And the airline thinks a free trip is compensation? How degrading for this women! I’m so upset at this🤬😭

Herb Speck
3d ago

how come Australian airline helps get handicap woman on plane but tries to charge her extra for assistance getting off the same plane! bait n switch? or they just Suck! People dont choose to be handicapped! They dont usually drive luxury cars nor have tons of money. they should probably make a special wheel chair that will fit down the aisles and lock into a chair position for ease of wheel chair person!

Not Your Ordinary Republican No Trump
2d ago

An aisle ready chair should be available on every flight when a handicap person is on it. What if this woman would have had to use the restroom during the flight? What if the passengers would have had to have been deboarded for some reason, how would she get out of the plane then? This story not only makes me angry but very sad. It's 2022, life should be easier for the disabled not degrading.

