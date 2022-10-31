Read full article on original website
‘Unfortunately, there is no choice’: Elon Musk defends axing Twitter staff
Elon Musk has defended sacking half of Twitter's almost 8,000 workers, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.Mr Musk insisted that the platform's commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” following reports that the company’s misinformation team was laid off.He tweeted: “Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m (£3.5m) a day.“Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions that as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff...
Abortion comments on Netflix 'Love is Blind' show anger parents of children with disabilities
A controversial comment about abortion on a popular Netflix dating show is leading to backlash from families who have children with disabilities, including Down syndrome.
