Men’s Soccer Concludes Regular Season Against UMBC

bubearcats.com
Men’s Soccer Heads to UMBC for AE Quarterfinals
- Binghamton (5-8-4, 3-2-2 AE) is in the America East Tournament for the first time since 2019. The Bearcats finished the current regular season on a 5-2-2 tear and recorded their highest conference winning percentage (.571) since 2010. - UMBC (10-5-2, 4-3-0 AE) is making its second straight appearance in...
Women's soccer advances to America East final
VESTAL, N.Y. - Senior keeper Nicole Scott, inserted just for the penalty kick shootout, made three straight saves to propel No. 1 seed Binghamton women's soccer (9-5-4) past No. 5 Albany (7-8-5) Thursday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The teams tied 3-3 after 110 minutes before BU advanced via shootout 3-2. Binghamton now will play in the America East championship game for the second time in the last three years when it hosts No. 2 New Hampshire at 2 p.m. Sunday with an NCAA berth at stake.
Women's Basketball Back in Action
VESTAL, N.Y. – A year ago, the Binghamton women's basketball team battled tough despite dressing only eight players for most of the season. Injuries ravaged the Bearcats but they still finished the regular season strong, winning four of their last five games. In the America East quarterfinals, Binghamton traveled to Vermont and took the host team down to the wire before its season came to an end.
Making Strides
In a year in which the Binghamton women's distance program has climbed to new heights, senior Carolyn Burnell has mirrored that improvement. After three years of hard work and dedication, she broke through with a third-place finish in the 3,000 steeplechase at the 2022 America East Outdoor Track & Field Championships. This past weekend, she placed a career-best 20th overall and was the Bearcats' fourth runner as they took runner-up team honors at the conference cross country meet. While Burnell continues to progress in track and cross country, she has maintained impressive marks in the classroom and has been an E-Board member of the Binghamton Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) as well as several other activities.
Binghamton Athletics and Dunkin’ Announce Youth Day Partnership
VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton University athletics department has announced its "Dunkin' Youth Day" partnership with local area Dunkin' franchises. This "Dunkin' Youth Day" initiative will run for the entire 2022-23 men's and women's basketball regular seasons. Complimentary admission ticket vouchers for all "Dunkin' Youth Day" games can be...
