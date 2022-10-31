Men’s Soccer Concludes Regular Season Against UMBC

In a year in which the Binghamton women's distance program has climbed to new heights, senior Carolyn Burnell has mirrored that improvement. After three years of hard work and dedication, she broke through with a third-place finish in the 3,000 steeplechase at the 2022 America East Outdoor Track & Field Championships. This past weekend, she placed a career-best 20th overall and was the Bearcats' fourth runner as they took runner-up team honors at the conference cross country meet. While Burnell continues to progress in track and cross country, she has maintained impressive marks in the classroom and has been an E-Board member of the Binghamton Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) as well as several other activities.

