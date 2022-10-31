OBITUARY: William Eric Freeman

Eric passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 23, 2022 at the age of 69.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Beth McNair Freeman; and preceded in death by his parents, William Thurman Freeman and Dorothy “Dot” Gaddy Freeman.

Eric was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia, and moved to Hamlet in second grade. Eric had many fond memories of growing up in Hamlet. He was always reminiscing of his glory days playing baseball and football with his teammates. Eric especially loved going out to Shallotte and spending time with his cousins on their grandfather’s fishing boat, the Harriet B.

After graduating from Hamlet High School, Eric went on to attend N.C. State before finishing up his Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Colorado.

Eric made Colorado his home, working for (Lockheed Martin) Martin Marietta Aerospace for over 30 years. Eric worked on several highly classified programs which earned him many performance awards and commendations.

Living in Colorado was perfect for Eric’s adventurous side. He loved the mountains! Climbing a 14,000-foot mountain, bombing down a ski slope, hiking the trails or just photographing them. Eric was always up for some adventure or mischief, rock and fossil hunting, camping, Night of Fire and Thunder at Bandimere Speedway with the top fuel dragsters or dabbling in some pyrotechnics. Sometimes taking out his high powered telescope and putting his eye to the sky was enough to keep him happy.

Eric and Beth moved to Rockingham after Eric retried and were happy to have their house on the lake near family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hamlet. The family will receive friends following the service at the front of the church in Eric’s Memory and reception will in the fellowship hall.

Please plant a tree in Eric’s memory or make memorials to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 Rice St., Hamlet, NC 28345.

Online condolences can be made at watson-kingfineralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Freeman family.