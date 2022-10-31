ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

OBITUARY: William Eric Freeman

By Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBFRQ_0itITikN00

Eric passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 23, 2022 at the age of 69.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Beth McNair Freeman; and preceded in death by his parents, William Thurman Freeman and Dorothy “Dot” Gaddy Freeman.

Eric was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia, and moved to Hamlet in second grade. Eric had many fond memories of growing up in Hamlet. He was always reminiscing of his glory days playing baseball and football with his teammates. Eric especially loved going out to Shallotte and spending time with his cousins on their grandfather’s fishing boat, the Harriet B.

After graduating from Hamlet High School, Eric went on to attend N.C. State before finishing up his Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Colorado.

Eric made Colorado his home, working for (Lockheed Martin) Martin Marietta Aerospace for over 30 years. Eric worked on several highly classified programs which earned him many performance awards and commendations.

Living in Colorado was perfect for Eric’s adventurous side. He loved the mountains! Climbing a 14,000-foot mountain, bombing down a ski slope, hiking the trails or just photographing them. Eric was always up for some adventure or mischief, rock and fossil hunting, camping, Night of Fire and Thunder at Bandimere Speedway with the top fuel dragsters or dabbling in some pyrotechnics. Sometimes taking out his high powered telescope and putting his eye to the sky was enough to keep him happy.

Eric and Beth moved to Rockingham after Eric retried and were happy to have their house on the lake near family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hamlet. The family will receive friends following the service at the front of the church in Eric’s Memory and reception will in the fellowship hall.

Please plant a tree in Eric’s memory or make memorials to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 Rice St., Hamlet, NC 28345.

Online condolences can be made at watson-kingfineralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Freeman family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Bittle

FAYETTEVILLE — Jerry Wayne Bittle, 39, of Fayetteville, completed his earthly journey on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jerry was born July 28, 1983 in Richmond County, the son of Lisa Bittle and James Seagraves. He worked with the Cumberland County School...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Earl Henry Robinson

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Earl “Logen” Henry Robinson, 70, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 5, 1952, in Marlboro County, South Carolina, son of the late William Kinney Robinson and Pearl Steen Robinson. Mr. Robinson was co-owner/operator...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jayden LaVar Aldridge

TAMPA, Fla.— Jayden LaVar Aldridge, 19, of Tampa, Florida, passed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, prior to...
TAMPA, FL
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Robert Lee Taylor

ROCKINGHAM — Robert “Bobby” Lee Taylor, 78, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born April 8, 1944, in Richmond County, son of the late Jesse W. and Lela Gillis Taylor. Bobby served our country proudly in the United...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Wyatt E. Parker

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Wyatt Parker, 18, of Rockingham, was born Feb. 19, 2004 and entered into rest on Oct. 29, 2022. Wyatt is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Lonnie Owens of the home, and Daryl Dunn of Fayetteville. Wyatt had one child, Kaiyzen Parker. Surviving siblings include Chandra...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly senior to carry on aunt’s work of assisting others

A North Stanly High School senior has set out to make a difference in the lives of disabled individuals in Stanly County. KJ Cooper, as part of his NC Governor’s Page Service Project, built a custom cedar chest to auction off to the highest bidder. He plans to the use the funds to build handicapped ramps for those in need.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County veterans celebrations starting this week

ROCKINGHAM — The 11th of November is a day set aside to remember those who have served in the United States armed forces. However, Richmond County is starting early. Richmond County Hospice began on Tuesday with the dedication of its Veterans Garden — “a project that has been a long time in development and was made possible through donations,” according to a Facebook post.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: George Hurley Cockman III

HAMLET — On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, George Hurley Cockman III, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away in his home in Hamlet. He was recently predeceased by his wife, Julia Singletary Cockman. George was born Dec. 8, 1948, son of the late George Hurley Jr. and...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

United Way of Richmond County launches ‘Round Up!’ campaign

ROCKINGHAM — Did you know that rounding up your spare change is one of the many ways you can support United Way of Richmond County?. The organization kicked off its “Round Up!” campaign Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with participating businesses asking customers to round up their purchase total to the next dollar through the rest of the year, with the proceeds going to help support its 13 partnering agencies, according to Executive Director Michelle Parrish.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home

The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

A longtime English professor, Walker inspired students through her faith and service

UNIONVILLE — “If there is anybody at Wingate who epitomized faith, knowledge and service, it was Rachel Walker,” says Unionville Lions Club President David Yarborough. A former student who in recent years became part of the civic club under her mentorship, Yarborough offered his words of praise among a chorus of similar testimonies given in memory of Walker, a Wingate faculty emerita who passed away Oct. 26.
UNIONVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Joe Phillip Brumbles

ROCKINGHAM — Joe Phillip Brumbles, 88, of Rockingham passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Richmond County, son of the late Luther Brumbles and Robbie Cook. Mr. Brumbles served our country in the United States Army. He worked...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Sarah Margaret Patrick

HAMLET — Sarah Margaret Patrick, 82, of Hamlet, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at her home. She was born June 12, 1941 in Richmond County, a daughter of the Freddie Jackson and Mattie Burr Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Patrick; a daughter, Connie...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jamie Lynch McDuffie

HAMLET — Jamie Lynch McDuffie, 53, of Hamlet, lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County to James Lynch and Nora Knox on July 16, 1969. She was a member of Sweet Haven Church...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Robin Craig Smith

Robin (Robbie) Craig Smith, grandson of the late Willis and Della Smith, died on Oct. 22, 2022 peacefully at home. He was born Nov. 9, 1964 to the late Jean Smith. Robbie was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School. Robbie has lived his entire life here in Rockingham in the Roberdel area. Robbie was known for being a jack of all trades. He was especially known for his carpenter skills.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
ASHEBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Carolyn Price Sellers

ELLERBE — Carolyn Price Sellers, 86, of Ellerbe, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Mrs. Sellers was born Aug. 3, 1936 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Harold Lee and Christine Hill Price. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in...
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth Neurosurgery welcomes Teddy E. Kim, M.D.

PINEHURST— FirstHealth of the Carolinas recently expanded its team of expert neurosurgery providers with the addition of neurosurgeon Teddy Kim, M.D. Dr. Kim joins James Walker, M.D., and Cynthia Z. Africk, M.D., at FirstHealth Neurosurgery & Spine. Dr. Kim earned his bachelor’s degree in bioengineering, animal physiology/neuroscience and master’s...
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy