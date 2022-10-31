ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Decarbonizing Corporate Supply Chains

Watershed launched Watershed Supply Chain, what is said to be the first solution dedicated to helping businesses reduce carbon emissions at scale across their supply chain. “With Watershed Supply Chain, we’re turning the once-daunting challenge of measuring and acting upon Scope 3 emissions into an eminently scalable task. Watershed Supply Chain makes it easier than ever for companies to partner with their vendors to tackle Scope 3 emissions and drive decarbonization,” says Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Costly LCD Supply Chain Problems and How to Fix it

There are five problems that can wreak havoc on an LCD supply chain, including obsolescence, delivery, quality, performance and cost. But, one will often affect you more than the rest, and that’s delivery. Here’s a look at why delivery issues are the most likely to derail your operations, and how to prevent or fix them.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace

The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Building Successful Supply Chains Through Digital Tech

When the goods needed to stock a freezer or feed an assembly line don’t arrive as expected or workers must be sent home, equipment sits idle and revenue falls. Everyone suffers. That’s why all of us breathed a huge sigh of relief when COVID-19 appeared to be in our collective rearview mirror. Finally, it looked as though a return to normalcy was in sight.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How To Improve Shift Work Conditions In Supply Chain

In the supply chain industry, whether we tackle transportation, distribution, manufacturing or product sourcing, shift work is not optional but necessary. Every supply chain strategy is different and varies according to the business model, industry, etc. However, in terms of shift work conditions, they should all aim toward achieving a more agile workplace with happier staff and optimized processes.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker Offers Intralogistics Solutions

The Raymond Corporation launches of the Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker, designed to facilitate order picking a rack higher than some other models currently on the market. The Orderpicker features an elevated height of 456 inches, which allows for increased rack storage access to 11% more pick slots. The increased elevated height enables operators to optimize storage capacity for more usable space and improved SKU count without increasing a facility’s overall footprint.
PYMNTS

From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain

Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
VERMONT STATE
ZDNet

Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters

Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Economic Disruption to Pose Largest Threat to Businesses

Nearly 85% of financial leaders are reforecasting in preparation for an impending recession, with only 4% reporting that a recession will not affect their business in 2023, according to a OneStream survey. “The current economic landscape will continue to challenge finance leaders and organizations well into the new year,” says...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Nearshoring, Autonomous Vehicles, Data Science to Create Seismic Shift in Future of Freight

Revolutions in data science (Internet of Things, analytics and artificial intelligence), material science (electric vehicles) and engineering (autonomous vehicles) are expected to create a seismic shift in the future of freight, according to a recent Deloitte study. Nearshoring efforts are underway across a significant number of industries. For instance, China’s...
InsuranceNewsNet

Workers battling burnout along with money woes, study finds

Financial concerns keep U.S. workers awake at night, but workers are battling burnout along with money woes. The result is a significant shift in the way employees look at work, a Mercer consultant said during a webinar Thursday. In the past, workers believed in working hard now to gain resources...
PYMNTS

Cover Genius Raises $70M to Expand Embedded Insurance Offerings

Insurance technology firm Cover Genius says it will expand its embedded insurance model following a $70 million Series D funding round. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the funding round — led by Dawn Capital — will help Cover Genius expand its insurance distribution platform, XCover.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Getting Armed for Omnichannel Success

When the pandemic hit and shopping in person was no longer an option, companies were forced to step up their game to keep their customers. Home delivery and curbside pickup became the new norm overnight. While by and large we are once again free to visit our favorite shops, consumers now have a multitude of shopping channels to choose from and they want the ability to switch seamlessly between them.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Fortna and MHS Global Join Together as a Single Company

The merger of MHS Global (MHS) and Fortna (FORTNA) has resulted in a single combined entity that will be known as FORTNA. The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omnichannel and parcel distribution solutions, offering customers a uniquely versatile end-to-end path forward to optimize operations in the face of continual upheaval.
Benzinga

In an Up-and-Down Cannabis Market, Safety and Cleanliness Remain Essential

Low prices, over-supply, market saturation - recent headlines from the world of cannabis have portrayed an industry that is going through a significant amount of turmoil. In Colorado, Marijuana Enforcement Division figures show that in the second quarter of 2022, total cannabis sales were down 21.5% over the previous year. The report also found that the per gram price of cannabis flower is currently at $3.85, 21.5% lower than the previous year.
COLORADO STATE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CBX Software to Become TradeBeyond

CBX Software changed its trade name to TradeBeyond, representing the company’s ability to help brands and retailers increase private label volumes while reducing lead times and costs. "TradeBeyond isn't just helping our customers digitize and optimize their global supply chains," says Michael Hung, CEO of TradeBeyond, "We empower them...
constructiondive.com

Finding common ground: Removing barriers to effective external collaboration

As digital solutions expand in the AEC industry, building relationships and trust by sharing information more freely across firm boundaries is imperative for all project stakeholders. Newforma, in conjunction with the Dodge Construction Network and the Construction Progress Coalition, conducted a new study “Finding Common Ground: The Future of Project...
PYMNTS

New Financing Products Take the Pain out of Healthcare Payments

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) applications in the healthcare space are shaping up to be one of the most effective treatments for the high cost of healthcare, filling affordability gaps across a range of expensive treatments ranging from elective surgeries to dentistry to countless other medical necessities. One new entrant...

