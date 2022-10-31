Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Decarbonizing Corporate Supply Chains
Watershed launched Watershed Supply Chain, what is said to be the first solution dedicated to helping businesses reduce carbon emissions at scale across their supply chain. “With Watershed Supply Chain, we’re turning the once-daunting challenge of measuring and acting upon Scope 3 emissions into an eminently scalable task. Watershed Supply Chain makes it easier than ever for companies to partner with their vendors to tackle Scope 3 emissions and drive decarbonization,” says Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Costly LCD Supply Chain Problems and How to Fix it
There are five problems that can wreak havoc on an LCD supply chain, including obsolescence, delivery, quality, performance and cost. But, one will often affect you more than the rest, and that’s delivery. Here’s a look at why delivery issues are the most likely to derail your operations, and how to prevent or fix them.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace
The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Building Successful Supply Chains Through Digital Tech
When the goods needed to stock a freezer or feed an assembly line don’t arrive as expected or workers must be sent home, equipment sits idle and revenue falls. Everyone suffers. That’s why all of us breathed a huge sigh of relief when COVID-19 appeared to be in our collective rearview mirror. Finally, it looked as though a return to normalcy was in sight.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How To Improve Shift Work Conditions In Supply Chain
In the supply chain industry, whether we tackle transportation, distribution, manufacturing or product sourcing, shift work is not optional but necessary. Every supply chain strategy is different and varies according to the business model, industry, etc. However, in terms of shift work conditions, they should all aim toward achieving a more agile workplace with happier staff and optimized processes.
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker Offers Intralogistics Solutions
The Raymond Corporation launches of the Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker, designed to facilitate order picking a rack higher than some other models currently on the market. The Orderpicker features an elevated height of 456 inches, which allows for increased rack storage access to 11% more pick slots. The increased elevated height enables operators to optimize storage capacity for more usable space and improved SKU count without increasing a facility’s overall footprint.
From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
Black Women-Led Businesses Are Growing But Funding Is Scarce
Black women are becoming the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, but funding remains a challenge. The post Black Women-Led Businesses Are Growing But Funding Is Scarce appeared first on NewsOne.
ZDNet
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters
Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Economic Disruption to Pose Largest Threat to Businesses
Nearly 85% of financial leaders are reforecasting in preparation for an impending recession, with only 4% reporting that a recession will not affect their business in 2023, according to a OneStream survey. “The current economic landscape will continue to challenge finance leaders and organizations well into the new year,” says...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Nearshoring, Autonomous Vehicles, Data Science to Create Seismic Shift in Future of Freight
Revolutions in data science (Internet of Things, analytics and artificial intelligence), material science (electric vehicles) and engineering (autonomous vehicles) are expected to create a seismic shift in the future of freight, according to a recent Deloitte study. Nearshoring efforts are underway across a significant number of industries. For instance, China’s...
Workers battling burnout along with money woes, study finds
Financial concerns keep U.S. workers awake at night, but workers are battling burnout along with money woes. The result is a significant shift in the way employees look at work, a Mercer consultant said during a webinar Thursday. In the past, workers believed in working hard now to gain resources...
Cover Genius Raises $70M to Expand Embedded Insurance Offerings
Insurance technology firm Cover Genius says it will expand its embedded insurance model following a $70 million Series D funding round. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the funding round — led by Dawn Capital — will help Cover Genius expand its insurance distribution platform, XCover.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Getting Armed for Omnichannel Success
When the pandemic hit and shopping in person was no longer an option, companies were forced to step up their game to keep their customers. Home delivery and curbside pickup became the new norm overnight. While by and large we are once again free to visit our favorite shops, consumers now have a multitude of shopping channels to choose from and they want the ability to switch seamlessly between them.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Fortna and MHS Global Join Together as a Single Company
The merger of MHS Global (MHS) and Fortna (FORTNA) has resulted in a single combined entity that will be known as FORTNA. The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omnichannel and parcel distribution solutions, offering customers a uniquely versatile end-to-end path forward to optimize operations in the face of continual upheaval.
In an Up-and-Down Cannabis Market, Safety and Cleanliness Remain Essential
Low prices, over-supply, market saturation - recent headlines from the world of cannabis have portrayed an industry that is going through a significant amount of turmoil. In Colorado, Marijuana Enforcement Division figures show that in the second quarter of 2022, total cannabis sales were down 21.5% over the previous year. The report also found that the per gram price of cannabis flower is currently at $3.85, 21.5% lower than the previous year.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
CBX Software to Become TradeBeyond
CBX Software changed its trade name to TradeBeyond, representing the company’s ability to help brands and retailers increase private label volumes while reducing lead times and costs. "TradeBeyond isn't just helping our customers digitize and optimize their global supply chains," says Michael Hung, CEO of TradeBeyond, "We empower them...
constructiondive.com
Finding common ground: Removing barriers to effective external collaboration
As digital solutions expand in the AEC industry, building relationships and trust by sharing information more freely across firm boundaries is imperative for all project stakeholders. Newforma, in conjunction with the Dodge Construction Network and the Construction Progress Coalition, conducted a new study “Finding Common Ground: The Future of Project...
New Financing Products Take the Pain out of Healthcare Payments
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) applications in the healthcare space are shaping up to be one of the most effective treatments for the high cost of healthcare, filling affordability gaps across a range of expensive treatments ranging from elective surgeries to dentistry to countless other medical necessities. One new entrant...
