New York City, NY

W42ST.nyc

Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor

While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland In NYC Is An Immersive Pop-Up

For many, November signals the start of the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to begin getting your holiday plans in order. Big Apple residents looking for a magical attraction are in luck, because a ‘Gram-worthy Christmas village is coming to New York City — and it’s an immersive North Pole experience. Plus, The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland pop-up is inspired by the two-episode premiere of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses out Nov. 16, which features nostalgic characters and follows Scott Calvin as he approaches retirement as Santa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DogTime

“Meet the Breeds” Is Coming to New York City, Says AKC

The American Kennel Club just announced the return of its “Meet the Breeds” dog exhibition. For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the event’s cancellation. According to an official press release, New York City will host the event on Jan. 28 and 29, 2023. Inside the Jacob K. Javits Center, dog lovers […] The post “Meet the Breeds” Is Coming to New York City, Says AKC appeared first on DogTime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli

New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

VIDEO: Cuteness Overload at ‘Great Pupkin’ Dog Costume Contest

Fort Greene Park just hosted its most hilarious event of the year: The Great Pupkin, a Halloween costume contest for Brooklyn pooches. Lupini Bean, whose owners designed a “Princess and the Pea” costume for her, came in first place. She sat pretty in purple atop a towering stack of mattresses. On the bottom, her owner’s face — painted green like a pea — poked through a cut-out hole.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Delish

The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed

“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cheddar.com

The Secrets Of NYC's Fake Buildings

Why does New York City have so many fake buildings? What’s their purpose? We looked into it. We use cookies and similar technologies on this site to collect identifiers, such as IP address, and cookie and device IDs as described in our Privacy Policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY

