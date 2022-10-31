Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
queenoftheclick.com
Cute Puppy For Adoption in Staten Island
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis met this pup. He’s up for adoption through Victory for the Voiceless if you are interested. (Go here)
Stranger Things Fan? Don’t Miss What Netflix Is Sending New York
There’s no doubt that Netflix’s Stranger Things will be remembered as a decade defining TV show. It made superstars out of its young cast, introduced a new generation to artists like Metallica and Kate Bush, and gave us the joy that is David Harbour. New York Stranger Things...
11 Small New York Christmas Towns Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
There's nothing quite like New York City at Christmas time. From the Rockefeller tree to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holidays, at least once in your lifetime. There are smaller towns all across the state that transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to...
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
TODAY.com
Woman details recovery from hammer attack that took place on the subway
Nina Rothschild left work late on February 24, 2022. As she walked down the stairs of the New York City subway, she felt someone hit her on the head with what she thought was a baseball bat. “I kept saying, ‘Stop! Stop!’ which, of course, was completely useless,” Rothschild, 58,...
Halloween 1984 shows how much the holiday has changed over the years
Halloween has always been an exciting and fright-filled night, especially for young trick-or-treaters looking to stock up on buckets of candy, but the tradition has changed over the years.
Elite Daily
The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland In NYC Is An Immersive Pop-Up
For many, November signals the start of the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to begin getting your holiday plans in order. Big Apple residents looking for a magical attraction are in luck, because a ‘Gram-worthy Christmas village is coming to New York City — and it’s an immersive North Pole experience. Plus, The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland pop-up is inspired by the two-episode premiere of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses out Nov. 16, which features nostalgic characters and follows Scott Calvin as he approaches retirement as Santa.
'Most Instagrammable Place' in the World Is Smack Dab in the Middle of NYC
It honestly looks just incredible.
“Meet the Breeds” Is Coming to New York City, Says AKC
The American Kennel Club just announced the return of its “Meet the Breeds” dog exhibition. For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the event’s cancellation. According to an official press release, New York City will host the event on Jan. 28 and 29, 2023. Inside the Jacob K. Javits Center, dog lovers […] The post “Meet the Breeds” Is Coming to New York City, Says AKC appeared first on DogTime.
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Thrillist
This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli
New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.
bkreader.com
VIDEO: Cuteness Overload at ‘Great Pupkin’ Dog Costume Contest
Fort Greene Park just hosted its most hilarious event of the year: The Great Pupkin, a Halloween costume contest for Brooklyn pooches. Lupini Bean, whose owners designed a “Princess and the Pea” costume for her, came in first place. She sat pretty in purple atop a towering stack of mattresses. On the bottom, her owner’s face — painted green like a pea — poked through a cut-out hole.
World Famous 2022 Rockefeller Tree Chosen to Light Up Christmas
The world's most famous Christmas tree has finally been chosen. The 2022 Rockefeller tree is a 90-year-old Spruce that comes in at 82 feet, 14 tons. The Lebowitz family donated the tree from their yard in Queensbury, New York. The tree will arrive in New York City on November 12...
Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
cheddar.com
The Secrets Of NYC's Fake Buildings
Why does New York City have so many fake buildings? What’s their purpose? We looked into it. We use cookies and similar technologies on this site to collect identifiers, such as IP address, and cookie and device IDs as described in our Privacy Policy.
15 Words and Phrases New Yorkers Say That You Need To Know
New York is an interesting place. There’s Upstate and then there’s Downstate but the world doesn’t seem to understand this. No, the world seems to believe the entire state is one gigantic city. In reality, according to the Washington Post, Upstate New York "begins north of Poughkeepsie...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
