kvol1330.com

The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests

This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
KPLC TV

Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The 6th annual Battle of the Bows Cajun fiddle contest returns to Jennings on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The competition will be held at the Strand Theatre on 432 N. Main st. and is open to Cajun-style fiddle players of all ages and performance levels. There is no registration fee but the deadline to enter is Wednesday, Nov. 2.
JENNINGS, LA
kvol1330.com

The Battle of the Bows is THIS SATURDAY

The 6th Annual Battle of the Bows is this Saturday, November 5th. The fiddle competition will be held in the historic Strand Theater in Downtown Jennings. Categories include Youth, Junior, Adult, Senior, Professional, and Twin Fiddle. Entry is free. Nearly $5,000 in prizes will be awarded. Doors open at 8am....
kvol1330.com

THIS WEEKEND: The Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville

The Giant Omelette Celebration is returning this weekend November 5th and 6th to downtown Abbeville. The festival was on hold for the last couple years due to the pandemic but now the family friendly 5000 egg event is back. Abbeville’s downtown square will be surrounded with Arts and Crafts booths,...
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cohaitungchi.com

12 Best Things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana

This city was founded in 1821 as Vermilionville, and later renamed Lafayette in 1884. Its locals are known as Creoles and Cajuns as they have a mixed heritage, descendants of colonial French, African Americans, and Native Americans. More specifically, Cajuns originate from French immigrants who were forced to leave Canada and made their way down to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
SUNSET, LA
getnews.info

The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA

Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette City Council prohibits development along Camellia Boulevard greenbelt

The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed. The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes. Councilwoman Liz Hebert...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
OAKDALE, LA

