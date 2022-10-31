Read full article on original website
Related
kvol1330.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
Column: Lafayette should hold Guillory’s horses on new Heymann Center
I want Lafayette to build a new performing arts center as much as anyone. What I don’t want is for Lafayette to lurch forward with another half-baked public infrastructure project. Especially not when this will become one of the city’s most valuable and expensive assets. But that’s exactly what’s happening.
theadvocate.com
The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests
This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
KPLC TV
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The 6th annual Battle of the Bows Cajun fiddle contest returns to Jennings on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The competition will be held at the Strand Theatre on 432 N. Main st. and is open to Cajun-style fiddle players of all ages and performance levels. There is no registration fee but the deadline to enter is Wednesday, Nov. 2.
kvol1330.com
The Battle of the Bows is THIS SATURDAY
The 6th Annual Battle of the Bows is this Saturday, November 5th. The fiddle competition will be held in the historic Strand Theater in Downtown Jennings. Categories include Youth, Junior, Adult, Senior, Professional, and Twin Fiddle. Entry is free. Nearly $5,000 in prizes will be awarded. Doors open at 8am....
kvol1330.com
THIS WEEKEND: The Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville
The Giant Omelette Celebration is returning this weekend November 5th and 6th to downtown Abbeville. The festival was on hold for the last couple years due to the pandemic but now the family friendly 5000 egg event is back. Abbeville’s downtown square will be surrounded with Arts and Crafts booths,...
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana
This city was founded in 1821 as Vermilionville, and later renamed Lafayette in 1884. Its locals are known as Creoles and Cajuns as they have a mixed heritage, descendants of colonial French, African Americans, and Native Americans. More specifically, Cajuns originate from French immigrants who were forced to leave Canada and made their way down to Lafayette.
KLFY.com
Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
getnews.info
The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA
Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
Lafayette attorney makes history as 1st Black female district public defender
Martin hopes her work speaks the loudest for the people
Governor John Bel Edwards visits Lafayette
Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette earlier today to have a discussion on reinvested savings from the criminal justice reform that was passed five years ago.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette City Council prohibits development along Camellia Boulevard greenbelt
The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed. The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes. Councilwoman Liz Hebert...
Popular Lafayette Dentist Office Recreates Iconic Halloween Movie Scene
Today is October 31 the spookiest day of the year.
Lafayette crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
KPLC TV
Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
Nearly $400,000 in Stolen Oilfield Equipment Recovered in Lafayette
What started out as a stolen truck turned into a major equipment theft operation.
Comments / 0