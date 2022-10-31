ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat's Sweet Curiosity Over Baby Is Going Viral

Cats are hard pets to win over. They are usually skeptical of new family members or friends that come over. At least that's what it was like with our cat experiences. But luckily, that's not always the case. TikTok user @racheltort captured the sweetest moment between her cat and the...
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Cat Waking Up Mom at 4:00am Is Just Precious

We love our cats, but they are known to cause some disturbances in the middle of the night. While you're sleeping, they will chase each other around the house, knock things off the counter, and sometimes, climb all over you while you're sleeping, just like this cat did to his mom in the middle of the night.
Sachin

A video of an elephant playing a drum.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebiede. Elephants are the largest land mammals on Earth. they're huge! They are intelligent too. I like elephants. I have always thought of them as beautiful creatures. Well, they are one of my favorite animals because I like them. When I was small, I used to go to the zoo with my father, and the zoo elephant was friendly.
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
pethelpful.com

Dying Husky's Reaction to Baby Crawling for the First Time Is So Moving

TikTok user @hprealtor is going through such a bittersweet time. On one hand, she's celebrating the joys that come with being a parent, watching her baby reach different milestones. But on the other hand, her 11-year-old Husky is on the tail-end of his life. If that didn't already choke you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy