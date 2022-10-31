ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEInF_0itIPKcD00
Photo: Getty Images

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale.

Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews from locals to compile a list of the best candy store in each state, from old fashioned taffy shops to massive stores with 100,00 pounds of candy.

So which candy store in North Carolina was named the best in the state ?

The Chocolate Fetish

As the name would suggest, The Chocolate Fetish in Asheville has been crafting small-batch, homemade chocolates using the finest, locally-sourced ingredients since 1986, according to the shop's website. From Chocolate Rounds filled with chili, espresso or almonds, to an assortment of truffles and even hiking-boot shaped chocolates, this shop is sure to please.

The Chocolate Fetish is located at 36 Haywood Street in Asheville.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"As soon as you open the door to this Southern sweet shop, you'll be surrounded by the delicious aroma of every cocoa-flavored confection imaginable, including their famous artisanal truffles."

Check out Taste of Home 's full list to see the best candy stores around the country.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitncsmokies.com

Waynesville’s Food-Poppin’, Restaurant Hoppin’ Thanksgiving Challenge

If you’re reading this, it’s time to start planning your turkey-time festivities! Thanksgiving is a time best-spent bonding with loved ones over great food and thankfulness, and we here in Waynesville want you to have just that. So, rather than working to prepare the perfect meal this year, grab your folks and your stretchy pants for a stress-free Thanksgiving feast! We’ve concocted a delicious challenge to bring you and your loved ones closer together while feasting on the best grub that Waynesville has to offer. And the best part is you won’t have to lift a finger (other than to take pictures)!
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina ranks 5th best street style in the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has the best street style in the south, after placing fifth best overall in the United States. According to a new study by boohooMAN, the state scored highly amongst voters, having the seventh highest number of votes with 15.71 fans per look amongst 1,502 posts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
ashevillemade.com

“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival

Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
ASHEVILLE, NC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road: Pearson’s Falls

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
SALUDA, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Food & Drink: The Highlands Kitchen & Bar at Lake Lure

The Highlands Kitchen and Bar boasts an undeniably beautiful view over Lake Lure, but the restaurant’s scenic location is only one facet of its appeal. Owners Megan and John Venuto have combined their very different backgrounds—John is Italian and Megan is Korean—to create a diverse and delicious menu. “We have both grown into a love for seafood and the freshest ingredients when preparing dishes and it shows in our entrees,” says Megan. “The menu has a splash of each of our own cultures. We want to provide dishes that we know our guests will enjoy.”
LAKE LURE, NC
Kennardo G. James

North Carolina Was Named One of the “Most Naturally Beautiful States in America”

North Carolina was named one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America".Carolina Retreats. North Carolina has garnered attention for a plethora of things over the years. They are known as one of the most educated states in the country, has some of the best colleges in the nation, a few cities in the state are some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and recently, one national publication named them one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". In this article, we will take a look at where North Carolina ranked, why the national publication thinks North Carolina is one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, and look at a few others that made the list.
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
thebluebanner.net

A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop

According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina

North Carolina City Makes List Of Best Places To Spend The Holidays. If you ask people the best place to spend the holidays you’ll most likely get varying answers. Many people would say ‘home’ wherever that is for them. Some people love going where they can have a white Christmas and others want to escape the cold at a more tropical resort-type destination. WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the best places to spend the holidays in the US.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thelaurelofasheville.com

Marshall Handmade Market Returns November 19-20

The Marshall Handmade Market is returning on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, after a two-year pause. “In those years, we’ve all faced so many unknowns, missed opportunities for connection and disruptions to our beloved traditions,” says Jocelyn Mosser, co-director with Julie Covington of the Market.
MARSHALL, NC
jambands

Disco Biscuits Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Asheville, Norfolk and Charlottesville

Over the weekend, beloved Philadelphia-bred jamband the Disco Biscuits celebrated Halloween with three shows in three separate cities: Asheville, N.C., Norfolk, Va. and Charlottesville, Va. During their stops at the venues (the Salvage Station, The Norva and Jefferson Theater, respectively), the band shared busts outs, debuts and several extended jams. The Disco Biscuits kicked off their celebrations at the Salvage Station in Asheville on Oct. 28. They heated the Smokey Mountain town with a non-stop jam flowing from “Vassilios” > “Cyclone Munchkin” > “Invasion” > “Shocked Tourists (Rocket Ship)” > “Munchkin Invasion.” They then kicked off their second set with a bust out of “Uber Glue,” which hasn’t been heard since October of 2018, 152 shows prior. They continued with their melded grooves flowing from “Twisted in the Road” > “Times Square” > “Running into the Night” > “Twisted in the Road.” They encored with “Helicopters” before setting off towards Virginia.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy