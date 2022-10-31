This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale.

Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews from locals to compile a list of the best candy store in each state, from old fashioned taffy shops to massive stores with 100,00 pounds of candy.

So which candy store in North Carolina was named the best in the state ?

The Chocolate Fetish

As the name would suggest, The Chocolate Fetish in Asheville has been crafting small-batch, homemade chocolates using the finest, locally-sourced ingredients since 1986, according to the shop's website. From Chocolate Rounds filled with chili, espresso or almonds, to an assortment of truffles and even hiking-boot shaped chocolates, this shop is sure to please.

The Chocolate Fetish is located at 36 Haywood Street in Asheville.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"As soon as you open the door to this Southern sweet shop, you'll be surrounded by the delicious aroma of every cocoa-flavored confection imaginable, including their famous artisanal truffles."

Check out Taste of Home 's full list to see the best candy stores around the country.