ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FTSE 100 gets Halloween treat as stocks fly to five-week high

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puBC6_0itIOw2U00
London’s stocks have enjoyed a Halloween rebound (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

London’s top stocks have enjoyed a Halloween rebound with the FTSE 100 ending the month at a five-week high.

The blue-chip index reached the highest level since before the former Chancellor’s mini budget on September 23, which punctured the stock market during October and sent sterling plummeting.

The FTSE 100 closed 46.86 points higher, or 0.66%, at 7,094.53.

The index was pushed up by strong gains for energy firm Centrica, which announced on Friday it was reopening its giant gas storage facility, Rough.

It has also been helped up by gains across Britain’s high-street banks, amid expectations that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will raise the base rate by 75 basis points on Thursday.

Higher interest rates can boost lenders’ profits as it means they get greater returns from loans, although there is a risk that gains will be offset by potential defaults from vulnerable customers.

Banks have been a major player here, as expectations of tighter interest rates boost income forecasts for the sector, a point highlighted by several major players in their results

Chris Beauchamp, IG

Meanwhile, the pound saw its recent daily gains against the US dollar slip away during Monday.

It was down 1% to 1.1494 against the dollar when European markets closed, falling more than a cent from the highs of the day.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “While Wall Street edges lower in early trading, the FTSE 100 has managed to rise to a one-month high.

“Banks have been a major player here, as expectations of tighter interest rates boost income forecasts for the sector, a point highlighted by several major players in their results.

“Meanwhile, the pound’s drop today back below 1.15 dollars has provided another tailwind for the index, but the modest losses in the US might be a harbinger of things to come if the Fed is more hawkish than expected this week.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax made strong gains during the day but stocks slipped to edge just 0.08% higher when markets closed. The French Cac was down 0.1%.

US stocks started the week on the back foot ahead of the highly-anticipated Federal Reserve rates meeting this week. The S&P 500 was down 0.74% and Dow Jones has slipped 0.41% when European markets closed.

Sterling was also down 0.16% to 1.1629 against the euro.

In company news, troubled UK battery start-up Britishvolt is gearing up to potentially fall into administration after failing to receive more funding for the development of its Northumberland gigafactory.

It sent shares in FTSE 100-listed Glencore slipping, as the metals giant had plugged tens of millions of pounds of financial backing into Britishvolt.

Shares in Glencore had recovered by the end of the day, and were up 0.55%.

A £310 million takeover was initially agreed before M&C Saatchi saw its share value plunge, impacting the value of the deal.

Shares in M&C Saatchi had edged up 0.36% when markets closed.

On the other hand, AIM-listed engineering group TP Group agreed a £17.5 million takeover by rival Science Group, leading its shares to rocket by more than 180% on Monday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, up 6.28p to 121.56p, Centrica, up 3.46p to 76.62p, NatWest Group, up 9.9p to 234.8p, Flutter Entertainment, up 335p to 11,580p, and CocaCola HBC, up 50.5p to 1,902.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Intertek, down 104p to 3,654p, Croda, down 106p to 6,760p, Mondi, down 23p to 1,462.5p, RS Group, down 14p to 958.5p, and Spirax-Sarco, down 150p to 10,750p.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The Independent

Demand for new homes drops by a third as mortgage rates soar

Demand for new homes from first-time buyers has dropped by a third since the former chancellor announced his mini-budget, according to measurements from property company Zoopla. As mortgage rates soared to highs of 6 per cent, it put the biggest squeeze on new buyers since the late 1980s. The company...
TIME

Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter

Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Newsweek

U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays

After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
The Independent

Smoking giants drop as FTSE gives back some of Tuesday’s gains

A downgrade for British American Tobacco (BAT) saw it and rival Imperial Brands drop towards the bottom of the FTSE 100 as the index gave back some of the gains it had made on Tuesday.By the end of the day, London’s top index had dropped back by 42 points, closing at 7,144.14 a reduction of 0.6%.More than 5% was wiped off BAT’s share price as analysts at Goldman Sachs removed its advice that investors should buy the cigarette maker’s shares.Goldman reduced the target price on BAT’s shares to 3,800p – down 250p from its previous forecast for the stock.Without much...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit six-week high on hopes for rate hike slowdown

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday and the positive market sentiment was set to continue on Wall Street, supported by speculation among investors that central banks could come to the end of their rate-hiking cycles. Following mild losses on Wall Street on Monday, Asian shares strengthened...
The Independent

The Independent

905K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy