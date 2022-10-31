Read full article on original website
5 Hallmark Christmas Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2022
A celebration of the Rockettes and Hallmark's first holiday movie focusing on an LGBTQ+ couple are among the can't-miss Hallmark Christmas movies in 2022.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Jodie Sweetin’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie Is a Sequel to ‘Christmas Under Wraps’ With Candace Cameron Bure
Jodie Sweetin falls for the owner of a quaint B&B in 'A Cozy Christmas Inn.' The new Hallmark movie is a sequel to 2014's 'Christmas Under Wraps.’
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' TV Airdate Revealed
Christmas lovers rejoice, Frosty the Snowman will kick off the holiday season next month when it airs on CBS. The network just announced that Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the special on broadcast TV will have their best shot here.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
Hallmark Channel Just Landed Huge Streaming Deal That Will Make Its Christmas Movies Way Easier To Watch
Hallmark just finalized a massive streaming deal, which means it's going to be a lot easier to watch those Christmas movies.
Hallmark Christmas Movies Coming to Peacock In New Streaming Deal
Peacock is decking the halls this season with a programming hub dedicated to the cheeriest channel of all, Hallmark. The holiday juggernaut is partnering with Peacock for a new SVOD deal announced today which will bring Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama content to subscribers. The hub, which launches Wednesday (Nov. 2), will introduce a whole slew of seasonal titles to Peacock in what the streamer is calling a “first-of-its-kind” deal. Not only will subscribers get to watch on-demand, they’ll also be able to stream Hallmark live. Live simulcasts of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark...
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max triple dog dares you to watch the trailer for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
The gang is back together again in the trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1983 classic holiday movie, A Christmas Story. And unlike previous sequels, this time the surviving and/or working original cast members have reunited, along with a few new faces.
AdWeek
Get Ready to Stream Hallmark Programming on Peacock
Peacock will start streaming live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama on Wednesday, Nov. 2. On Monday, the streamer announced that it would prominently feature its new Hallmark hub on its homepage and offer live broadcasts of all three channels, with current season content accessible live and on-demand the following day and a selection of Hallmark films, including holiday favorites.
TODAY.com
See Ralphie all grown up in ‘Christmas Story’ sequel trailer
The first full trailer for “A Christmas Story Christmas” is finally out, with fans getting a first look at Ralphie all grown up with his own family! The film starts streaming on HBO Max Nov. 17.Nov. 2, 2022.
The Best Leslie Jordan Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them
As we mourn his passing, revisit the best movies and TV shows starring Leslie Jordan.
Will Kemp Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media
EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Hallmark Media. As part of the agreement, Kemp will also develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. He will next star in the original movie Jolly Good Christmas, premiering Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’...
Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’
It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
