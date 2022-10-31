ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ABA Journal

New law school will charge only $24K in full-time tuition

Wilmington University is opening a new law school in Delaware that will charge $24,000 in tuition for full-time students, the lowest price of any law school in the region. The Wilmington University School of Law is taking applications for fall 2023, according to its website. The school is the third new U.S. law school announced this year, Reuters points out. The others are the recently opened Jacksonville University College of Law in Florida and the planned law school at High Point University in North Carolina.
NEW CASTLE, DE
campussafetymagazine.com

Widener Campus Safety Director Constantly Nurtures Connections with Students, Officers

CHESTER, Penn. — There are many traits that make a successful leader, including self-awareness, integrity, creativity, and innovation. This year’s Campus Safety Higher Education Director of the Year winner Anthony Pluretti possesses all of these qualities, but the most impressive is his ability to connect with others — both the people he serves and the people he leads.
CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Delaware Valley University Inaugurates Their 14th President, a Staff Member for Almost Three Decades

The new president has a long history with the Bucks County college. Delaware Valley University recently celebrated the inauguration of its 14th president in a large ceremony that inspired all in attendance. Benjamin E. Rusiloski was officially inaugurated as Delaware Valley University’s fourteenth president on Oct. 2. The inauguration ceremony,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Glenside Contractor Benefits from Program that Gives Low-Level Offenders a Second Chance

Dylan Fiedler.Image via Dylan Fiedler at the Bucks County Courier Times. The Choice is Yours (TCY), a regional felony diversion program that also operates in Montgomery County, provides nonviolent, first-time drug offenders with a second chance. Zack Boyd, in the Bucks County Courier Times, reported the impact TCY had on Dylan Fiedler, a Glenside HVAC contractor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

Chester, Pa., Lost $400K to Phishing Scheme Over Summer

(TNS) — City Receiver Michael T. Doweary is pressing Chester City Council for answers on what he deemed an "extremely troubling" incident in which Councilman William Morgan allegedly sent an estimated $400,000 to an unknown scammer during a "phishing" incident in June. Doweary sent Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and council...
CHESTER, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
senatorhughes.com

Back by Popular Demand – Free Paper Shredding Event Nov. 12!

I am happy to share with you that my team and I are once again hosting a free paper shredding event. If you are looking for a way to securely get rid of documents that contain personal information like your social security, credit card, and bank account numbers, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication

Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street

Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 200 East Hector Street, #2 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street, #2 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 15 is this beautifully updated studio in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! You enter the spacious and open living and kitchen area through the front door. The living area offers a great space with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a large built-in cabinet that hides a murphy bed, and a walk-in closet behind it. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and ample white cabinetry. The full bathroom has a tile surround shower and it also comes with a washer/dryer, adding extra convenience. The location of this apartment is excellent! Located within walking distance of the train station and all of the restaurants and bars that Conshohocken has to offer! Also just a short drive to all major routes including 476, 76, and The Turnpike! Schedule an appointment today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Grace Girl’s Closet Free Clothing Event Nov. 12 at Swedesboro Holiday Inn

Grace Girl’s Closet has been a purveyor of tri-state fashion since 2017. From ballgowns to boots, our clothing expo has something for every woman. This family-friendly event takes place in the ballroom of the Swedesboro Holiday Inn. This venue will be transformed into a boutique atmosphere with raffles and...

