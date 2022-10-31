Read full article on original website
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Amid fewer teachers, Philly schools expand program to pay for staff to become certified educators
The interest in pursuing teaching as a career path has fallen, and the School District of Philadelphia is responding by growing its program that pays for some of its staff to become full-time educators.
ABA Journal
New law school will charge only $24K in full-time tuition
Wilmington University is opening a new law school in Delaware that will charge $24,000 in tuition for full-time students, the lowest price of any law school in the region. The Wilmington University School of Law is taking applications for fall 2023, according to its website. The school is the third new U.S. law school announced this year, Reuters points out. The others are the recently opened Jacksonville University College of Law in Florida and the planned law school at High Point University in North Carolina.
campussafetymagazine.com
Widener Campus Safety Director Constantly Nurtures Connections with Students, Officers
CHESTER, Penn. — There are many traits that make a successful leader, including self-awareness, integrity, creativity, and innovation. This year’s Campus Safety Higher Education Director of the Year winner Anthony Pluretti possesses all of these qualities, but the most impressive is his ability to connect with others — both the people he serves and the people he leads.
Delaware Valley University Inaugurates Their 14th President, a Staff Member for Almost Three Decades
The new president has a long history with the Bucks County college. Delaware Valley University recently celebrated the inauguration of its 14th president in a large ceremony that inspired all in attendance. Benjamin E. Rusiloski was officially inaugurated as Delaware Valley University’s fourteenth president on Oct. 2. The inauguration ceremony,...
temple.edu
Chaudron Carter Short appointed to dual leadership positions at Temple University and Temple Health
Chaudron Carter Short views serving in dual academic and health system roles at Temple as a unique opportunity. She was recently appointed chair of Temple University’s Department of Nursing in the College of Public Health and senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Temple Health. “Because I...
Philadelphia adds 2 new evening resource centers to curb youth violence
Two new Community Evening Resource Centers opened Monday night, giving Philadelphia four such locations to help keep children and teens safe and active in the evening.
Glenside Contractor Benefits from Program that Gives Low-Level Offenders a Second Chance
Dylan Fiedler.Image via Dylan Fiedler at the Bucks County Courier Times. The Choice is Yours (TCY), a regional felony diversion program that also operates in Montgomery County, provides nonviolent, first-time drug offenders with a second chance. Zack Boyd, in the Bucks County Courier Times, reported the impact TCY had on Dylan Fiedler, a Glenside HVAC contractor.
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
fox29.com
'It was chaos': Protest over high school dress code change sparks large fight
SHARON HILL, Pa. - The school board in the Southeast Delco School District held an emergency meeting Wednesday night after a peaceful protest over a change in the dress code at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill turns into a brawl. The fights broke out Tuesday morning both inside...
Merion Station Architect— Rehabber of City Hall and the Academy of Music — Dies at 81
Hyman Myers, sitting in one of the circular windows of Phila.'s City Hall, a building he helped restore and preserve. Hyman Myers, noted architect whose projects included City Hall’s renovation, has passed. The former Merion Station resident was 81. Gary Miles constructed a fitting remembrance of his life in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Government Technology
Chester, Pa., Lost $400K to Phishing Scheme Over Summer
(TNS) — City Receiver Michael T. Doweary is pressing Chester City Council for answers on what he deemed an "extremely troubling" incident in which Councilman William Morgan allegedly sent an estimated $400,000 to an unknown scammer during a "phishing" incident in June. Doweary sent Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and council...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
phillyvoice.com
These are the two questions on the ballot for Philly voters in the midterm election
Amid highly publicized general elections taking place for federal, state and local offices, Philadelphia voters will have just two ballot questions to answer at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions involve updating the Home Rule Charter, Philadelphia's governing document that defines the powers and responsibilities of the city's...
senatorhughes.com
Back by Popular Demand – Free Paper Shredding Event Nov. 12!
I am happy to share with you that my team and I are once again hosting a free paper shredding event. If you are looking for a way to securely get rid of documents that contain personal information like your social security, credit card, and bank account numbers, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication
Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
phillyvoice.com
Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street
Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
CBS News
Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 200 East Hector Street, #2 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street, #2 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 15 is this beautifully updated studio in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! You enter the spacious and open living and kitchen area through the front door. The living area offers a great space with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a large built-in cabinet that hides a murphy bed, and a walk-in closet behind it. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and ample white cabinetry. The full bathroom has a tile surround shower and it also comes with a washer/dryer, adding extra convenience. The location of this apartment is excellent! Located within walking distance of the train station and all of the restaurants and bars that Conshohocken has to offer! Also just a short drive to all major routes including 476, 76, and The Turnpike! Schedule an appointment today!
southjerseyobserver.com
Grace Girl’s Closet Free Clothing Event Nov. 12 at Swedesboro Holiday Inn
Grace Girl’s Closet has been a purveyor of tri-state fashion since 2017. From ballgowns to boots, our clothing expo has something for every woman. This family-friendly event takes place in the ballroom of the Swedesboro Holiday Inn. This venue will be transformed into a boutique atmosphere with raffles and...
