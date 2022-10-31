Read full article on original website
Home Office denies it is to blame for asylum seekers being left stranded in London – UK politics live
Home Office says 11 people left without warm clothing after transport from Manston told staff they had somewhere to stay
Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK
Paramount has struck a multi-year distribution agreement with Virgin Media, extending a long-term partnership between the pair. Streamer Paramount+, which has been heavily prioritizing international, will debut on Virgin TV in 2023, handing the 8,000-hour platform distribution in thousands of homes. AVoD service Pluto TV will also appear on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, while networks Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon remain on the platform. Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK and Canada, said the move “supports our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK.” Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra told investors on a third-quarter earnings...
Danny Boyle: ‘I am not sure the British are great film-makers’
Speaking at the BFI Southbank, the director said the UK instead excelled at theatre and ‘extraordinary’ pop music
Vermeer Climate Protesters Get Prison Time, Google Develops Image-Generating A.I. Tech, and More: Morning Links for November 3, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CLIMATE FIGHT. Two men with Just Stop Oil Belgium who last week staged a climate protest involving Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring (ca. 1665), glue, and soup at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Hague, the Netherlands, were sentenced to two months in prison with one month suspended, the Guardian reports. The group said in a statement, “Isn’t it ironic that climate activists who nonviolently oppose the mass slaughter of life on Earth are being condemned?” Meanwhile, Just Stop Oil in the U.K., which is an independent entity, said that it will pause its actions until Friday so officials can consider its demand that...
Complex
For Loyle Carner, UK Rap’s Humble Mic Assassin, Forgiveness Is Key
Loyle Carner was born to stand out. Born Benjamin Gerard Coyle-Larner on National Poetry Day (Oct. 6)—to a Guyanese father and a Scottish mother, whose expertise in teaching kids with learning difficulties helped him navigate his own neurodiversity, it was inevitable that the art created through his rap alias was going to stand out too.
BBC
The Atomics: The early days of Scotland's first nuclear families
The Dounreay nuclear power plant opened on the craggy shores of the north Caithness coast in the late 1950s. Its golf ball-shaped reactor building became a landmark in a landscape of farms, peat bogs and beaches. In the following decades, thousands of people were attracted to the area by the...
BBC
PMQs: Fact-checking claims about asylum and migrants
Delays in processing asylum claims and the cost of providing hotel accommodation for asylum-seekers were some of the issues debated at Prime Minister's Questions. Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of presiding over a "broken" asylum system, Rishi Sunak said Labour had "no plan" on how to deal with the thousands of migrants arriving in the UK in small boats.
