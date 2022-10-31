To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CLIMATE FIGHT. Two men with Just Stop Oil Belgium who last week staged a climate protest involving Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring (ca. 1665), glue, and soup at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Hague, the Netherlands, were sentenced to two months in prison with one month suspended, the Guardian reports. The group said in a statement, “Isn’t it ironic that climate activists who nonviolently oppose the mass slaughter of life on Earth are being condemned?” Meanwhile, Just Stop Oil in the U.K., which is an independent entity, said that it will pause its actions until Friday so officials can consider its demand that...

