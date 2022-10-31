ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

‘BattleBots’ announces new live show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “BattleBots” has announced that it will launch a live show on the Las Vegas Strip next year. According to a news release, the show, dubbed “BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon,” will open Feb. 3, 2023. The show will be held at BattleBox Arena at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas

With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas

Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Sheena Easton And Taylor Dayne Welcomed By Desert Diamond Casino

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne will perform at the Diamond Center as part of Ladies Night 2023, presented by Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment. Beginning on Friday tickets will be available for purchase. Tickets go on sale on November 4 at 10 a.m. through Etix and the Desert Diamond Casino Box Office. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Anyone displaying COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or recently exposed to a COVID-19 patient is advised to stay at home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nationalhogfarmer.com

First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas

Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sancerresatsunset.com

“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas

With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Thanksgiving Dinners and Feasts at Palms Casino Resort

HERE TO EAT (AND PLAY)!. Four Restaurants. Four Thanksgiving Feasts. Scotch 80, Mabel’s BBQ, A.Y.C.E Buffet and Serrano Vista Café. With the smell of pumpkin spice filling the air, it’s time to start planning for Thanksgiving dinner, and this year, the restaurants at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas have this annual feast covered from the traditional turkey and all the delicious side dishes. Known for their culinary excellence and diverse offerings, Scotch 80, Mabel’s BBQ, A.Y.C.E Buffet and Serrano Vista Café have all created delectable Thanksgiving feasts that will provide one-of-a-kind holiday dining options in three unique settings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
LAS VEGAS, NV

