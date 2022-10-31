Read full article on original website
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Fox5 KVVU
‘BattleBots’ announces new live show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “BattleBots” has announced that it will launch a live show on the Las Vegas Strip next year. According to a news release, the show, dubbed “BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon,” will open Feb. 3, 2023. The show will be held at BattleBox Arena at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane.
Local dance studio has all the moves including ‘Thriller’
Good Day Las Vegas Reporter Candese Charles stopped by a local dance studio, Dance Dynamics, to learn some of the moves made famous by Jackson. She's sharing that with viewers this morning.
news3lv.com
Ex-Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto makes stop in Las Vegas during new comedy tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — TV personality and comedian Joe Gatto has just announced a new comedy tour, which will make a stop in Las Vegas in 2023. 'Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy Tour' is set to take place Sunday, January 15, 2023, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for one night only.
Eater
The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas
With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas
Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
theeastcountygazette.com
Sheena Easton And Taylor Dayne Welcomed By Desert Diamond Casino
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne will perform at the Diamond Center as part of Ladies Night 2023, presented by Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment. Beginning on Friday tickets will be available for purchase. Tickets go on sale on November 4 at 10 a.m. through Etix and the Desert Diamond Casino Box Office. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Anyone displaying COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or recently exposed to a COVID-19 patient is advised to stay at home.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas eatery serving spicy pizza that comes with a medical waiver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of spicy food will be able to prove how hot they can really handle their food with a new pizza from a Las Vegas eatery. According to a news release, a downtown Las Vegas pizza shop, Evel Pie, has debuted a pizza that’s served with actual flames.
nationalhogfarmer.com
First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
sancerresatsunset.com
“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas
With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Summerlin to host ice rink, free parade this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin will once again get in the holiday spirit by offering an ice rink and a free parade this season. According to a news release, the holiday festivities at Downtown Summerlin will kick off on Nov. 18. The shopping center says that its free...
news3lv.com
Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
vegas24seven.com
Thanksgiving Dinners and Feasts at Palms Casino Resort
HERE TO EAT (AND PLAY)!. Four Restaurants. Four Thanksgiving Feasts. Scotch 80, Mabel’s BBQ, A.Y.C.E Buffet and Serrano Vista Café. With the smell of pumpkin spice filling the air, it’s time to start planning for Thanksgiving dinner, and this year, the restaurants at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas have this annual feast covered from the traditional turkey and all the delicious side dishes. Known for their culinary excellence and diverse offerings, Scotch 80, Mabel’s BBQ, A.Y.C.E Buffet and Serrano Vista Café have all created delectable Thanksgiving feasts that will provide one-of-a-kind holiday dining options in three unique settings.
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
Las Vegas Grand Prix hotel rates raised more than 300%
With a little over a year before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race, hotel room rates for the Las Vegas Strip are beginning to be published.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
news3lv.com
Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
