Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack

By Brad Dress
 2 days ago

Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a ph oto on Sunday of a piece of underwear and a hammer that was captioned: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

“The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked early Friday morning by an assailant who was reportedly shouting “Where is Nancy?” when he broke into their California home.

When police arrived, they found the assailant tussling with Paul Pelosi over a hammer before the attacker began beating him with it.

Upon arrival, officers quickly detained the suspect, David DePape, who has frequently espoused far-right conspiracy theories online.

Paul Pelosi underwent a successful surgery for a skull fracture and is expected to survive.

Former President Trump on Monday called the attack “a terrible thing,” and other Republicans have decried the act of political violence.

“Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan,” the former president said.

Donald Trump Jr., however, began posting memes mocking the attack over the weekend. He retweeted another photo joking about banning hammers on Monday morning .

On Instagram, Trump Jr. posted a salacious “South Park” meme with characters from the TV show, including one holding a hammer.

“Dear fact checkers this has nothing at all to do with anything going on in the news and simply posting a cartoon of what appears to be an altered South Park scene,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

On Saturday, he also tried to twist the attack against Democrats.

“Imagine how safe the country would be if democrats took all violent crime as seriously as they’re taking the Paul Pelosi situation,” he tweeted . “They simply don’t care about you.”

President Biden has warned that DePape’s chants of “Where is Nancy?” were eerily similar to the chanting of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax, that it’s all a bunch of lies, and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced,” Biden said Friday.

“What makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against violence in our politics, no matter what your politics are,” Biden added.

Members of both parties have called for an end to political violence in the wake of the attack.

Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House. The brutal assault has kindled […]
Biden goes after Trump ‘lies’ in democracy speech after Pelosi attack

President Biden on Wednesday went after former President Trump and other Republicans who continue to tout 2020 election lies, warning democracy is on the ballot just six days before the midterms and following the violent attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband. “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United […]
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday.  “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.   “Nancy Pelosi — well, […]
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Trump weighs in on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘a terrible thing’

Former President Trump on Sunday weighed in on the brutal hammer attack targeting Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco residence early Friday morning. In a Sunday interview with the conservative Spanish-language network, Americano Media, Trump called the attack a "terrible thing." "With Paul Pelosi,...
Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence

The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
Paul Pelosi violently assaulted at Speaker’s home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco early Friday morning after an intruder broke in, according to a statement from the Speaker’s office. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time, according to her spokesman Drew...
Trump Takes Swipe at Dem Cities in Rambling Response to Pelosi Break-in

Donald Trump called the attack on Paul Pelosi a “terrible thing” in his first public comments on the hammer assault on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband. Speaking to Spanish-language conservative network Americano Media, Trump addressed the attack on Mr. Pelosi during a rambling answer about crime in American cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing,” the former president said, striking a markedly more solemn tone in his response to the attack than that of his son, Donald Trump Jr. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally,” he continued. “Look at what’s happening in Chicago.” He said that Chicago “was far worse than Afghanistan,” comparing the number of American soldiers shot in Afghanistan with the number of people shot in the Illinois city. “This country is out of control,” Trump added. “You look at—and they’re Democrat-run cities, almost exclusively.”
Gavin Newsom accuses Fox News of ‘creating culture’ that led to Paul Pelosi attack

California's governor says he partly blames Fox News for fanning the flames of anger toward Nancy Pelosi and her husband, leading to the attack at their home. Speaking to CBS News, Gavin Newsom said networks and social media "amplify" the "sewage" online that dehumanises people, such as Paul Pelosi. “Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is,” he said. Sign up for our newsletters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
