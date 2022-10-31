Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdbr.com
GOP takes more whacks at Safe-T
The Safe-T Act, the highest profile portion of which being the elimination of cash bail effective Jan. 1, is not on the ballot next week. But, for all the hue and cry Illinois Republicans and law enforcers have raised, it may as well be. “I will demand a repeal of...
wdbr.com
Labor push
With the Workers’ Rights Amendment on next week’s ballot – promising to strengthen the power of union labor – Democrats turned out Tuesday for a pre-election rally at the IBEW hall in Decatur. Two lawmakers told family stories of how unions carried them. “It’s hard to...
wdbr.com
Poplar Place deal on deck
A massive fix-up of Springfield’s Poplar Place apartments would use $2 million in tax increment financing toward the $38 million project — if it passes the city council. Ald. Shawn Gregory is looking forward to the debate and vote. “If we dont as a body like what we...
wdbr.com
2nd annual Pumpkin Smash
The City of Springfield will be hosting its 2nd annual Pumpkin Smash on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. downtown on Washington Street, between 5th and 6th Street. This event, geared for all ages, is to help educate the community to smash – don’t trash – your jack-o-lanterns and other seasonal gourds.
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
wdbr.com
Arrest in tavern shooting
An arrest in connection with a shooting at 3rd Base Bar on Lowell last Thursday. 24 year old Antwan Davis, was arrested at his residence on E. Keys on a Sangamon County Arrest Warrant. Police say Davis fired several shots at 3rd Base Bar after being removed from the bar...
Comments / 0