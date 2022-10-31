ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

wdbr.com

GOP takes more whacks at Safe-T

The Safe-T Act, the highest profile portion of which being the elimination of cash bail effective Jan. 1, is not on the ballot next week. But, for all the hue and cry Illinois Republicans and law enforcers have raised, it may as well be. “I will demand a repeal of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Labor push

With the Workers’ Rights Amendment on next week’s ballot – promising to strengthen the power of union labor – Democrats turned out Tuesday for a pre-election rally at the IBEW hall in Decatur. Two lawmakers told family stories of how unions carried them. “It’s hard to...
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

Poplar Place deal on deck

A massive fix-up of Springfield’s Poplar Place apartments would use $2 million in tax increment financing toward the $38 million project — if it passes the city council. Ald. Shawn Gregory is looking forward to the debate and vote. “If we dont as a body like what we...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

2nd annual Pumpkin Smash

The City of Springfield will be hosting its 2nd annual Pumpkin Smash on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. downtown on Washington Street, between 5th and 6th Street. This event, geared for all ages, is to help educate the community to smash – don’t trash – your jack-o-lanterns and other seasonal gourds.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Men killed in crash identified

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

Arrest in tavern shooting

An arrest in connection with a shooting at 3rd Base Bar on Lowell last Thursday. 24 year old Antwan Davis, was arrested at his residence on E. Keys on a Sangamon County Arrest Warrant. Police say Davis fired several shots at 3rd Base Bar after being removed from the bar...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

