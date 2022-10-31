ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

By Bill Galluccio
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZv3G_0itIItB300
Photo: Getty Images

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140 , authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River .

Authorities said that rescue operations remain ongoing as they desperately look for any survivors who may be trapped in the wreckage of the bridge.

Officials announced that nine people had been arrested in connection with the deadly collapse. Those taken into custody included two people who were awarded a contract to repair the bridge, which was built in 1877. More arrests are expected as the investigation into the collapse continues.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the bridge collapsed and have not said how many people were walking across it at the time.

One man who was injured in the collapse told Reuters that he saw a group of young men shaking the bridge before the cables snapped.

"There were about 15-20 boys aged between 20-25 years who were shaking the bridge," Ashwin Mehra told Reuter 's TV partner ANI . "We heard some sounds three times, and the sixth time the cable (of the bridge) suddenly snapped."

Mehra, who sustained injuries to his leg and back, said he managed to make it to shore by hanging onto the bridge's railings and netting.

Comments / 0

Related
Yobonews

Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
BBC

Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away

The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
Daily Mail

Desperate search for two dads who were in the back of a ute tray when their car was swept off a causeway and into raging floodwaters

A desperate search is continuing after two men last seen sitting in the back of a ute tray four days ago were swept away in raging floodwaters. Sydney dads Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn were in the back of the ute when it drove across a flooded causeway outside the NSW town of Boorowa, around four hours southwest of Sydney, on Monday night when the car was swept away.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
France 24

Death toll rises in Philippines after tropical storm Nalgae

The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines in recent days has risen to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, as more bodies are retrieved. Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages on the southern island of Mindanao on Friday.
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy