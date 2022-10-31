Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
'Obviously that was not a penalty': Sadio Mane claims he could have gone to HOSPITAL if he didn't block the ball with his hands in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan as he defends decision to protect his face in the box
Sadio Mane insists it was right not to penalise him for handball in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan - arguing he could have ended up in hospital, had he not blocked the shot. Bayern ran out 2-0 winners in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter thanks to goals from...
Soccer-Senegal's Mane living the dream of millions of Africans
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sadio Mane is the embodiment of the dreams of millions of young Africans, emerging from a small village in Senegal to play at the highest level in Europe and become an international icon.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
BBC
Jose Peseiro: Nigeria coach's salary goes unpaid since taking charge
Jose Peseiro, the coach of Nigeria's national football team, has not received a single pay cheque from his employers, six months after being appointed to lead the Super Eagles. The 62-year-old, who took charge of the team in May, has however yet to make an official complaint to Nigeria's Football...
BBC
Alvarez has Aguero as City reference
Julian Alvarez couldn't have a better Manchester City guide than fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero. The pair spoke before Alvarez's move to Europe from South America, and while matching the achievements of City's record scorer might be a tough ask, Alvarez certainly has something to aim for. "We all...
Bayern beats Inter 2-0 for perfect Champions League record
MUNICH (AP) — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting extended his rich scoring form for Bayern Munich as the German champion beat Inter Milan 2-0 on Tuesday to complete the Champions League group stage with a perfect record of six wins. Both teams had already secured a spot in the last 16,...
Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash
Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. PSG odds, predictions, how to watch, live stream: 2022 UEFA Champions League picks for Nov. 2
Juventus' run in the 2022 UEFA Champions League has been marred with poor luck and even worse results. Juve fans will see one of the world's top clubs at home in the group stage finale when Paris Saint-Germain visits Wednesday on Paramount+. Top Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic finished with just one goal in five UCL starts this season and is out (adductor) for the game, while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi come into the matchup with nine combined goals over their last three games. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.
FOX Sports
Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona
Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Monday. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.
Fifa World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku Not Likely To Be Fit In Time For Inter’s Serie A Clash With Atalanta, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not likely to be fit in time to return for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Atalanta before the World Cup break. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 29-year-old isn’t likely to play for Inter again until the return of Serie A in January.
theScore
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
How Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Man United Players In Shape During World Cup Break
United will see more than half of their first-team squad travel to Qatar for the tournament. But what about the players left behind?
ESPN
AC Milan's Stefano Pioli signs new contract extension until 2025
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the Italian champions. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
BBC
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille
Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
