Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1

Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Daily Mail

'Obviously that was not a penalty': Sadio Mane claims he could have gone to HOSPITAL if he didn't block the ball with his hands in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan as he defends decision to protect his face in the box

Sadio Mane insists it was right not to penalise him for handball in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan - arguing he could have ended up in hospital, had he not blocked the shot. Bayern ran out 2-0 winners in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter thanks to goals from...
ESPN

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
The Associated Press

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
BBC

Jose Peseiro: Nigeria coach's salary goes unpaid since taking charge

Jose Peseiro, the coach of Nigeria's national football team, has not received a single pay cheque from his employers, six months after being appointed to lead the Super Eagles. The 62-year-old, who took charge of the team in May, has however yet to make an official complaint to Nigeria's Football...
BBC

A﻿lvarez has Aguero as City reference

J﻿ulian Alvarez couldn't have a better Manchester City guide than fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero. T﻿he pair spoke before Alvarez's move to Europe from South America, and while matching the achievements of City's record scorer might be a tough ask, Alvarez certainly has something to aim for. "﻿We all...
Daily Mail

Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash

Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. PSG odds, predictions, how to watch, live stream: 2022 UEFA Champions League picks for Nov. 2

Juventus' run in the 2022 UEFA Champions League has been marred with poor luck and even worse results. Juve fans will see one of the world's top clubs at home in the group stage finale when Paris Saint-Germain visits Wednesday on Paramount+. Top Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic finished with just one goal in five UCL starts this season and is out (adductor) for the game, while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi come into the matchup with nine combined goals over their last three games. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.
FOX Sports

Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona

Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Monday. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.
The Independent

Fifa World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
theScore

4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
ESPN

AC Milan's Stefano Pioli signs new contract extension until 2025

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the Italian champions. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
BBC

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.

