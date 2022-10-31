Much of the discussion at Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting concerned the intersection of Hill Street, College Hill Drive and West Main, where proponents are seeking installation of a traffic signal. That intersection sits just west of the Central Wyoming College campus. Resident Chuck Rodgers presented his case for consideration of a traffic signal using charts, maps and photos. It was Rodgers’ contention that the Hill Street intersection was more dangerous then College View Avenue, where the Wyoming Department of Transportation placed a traffic signal some years ago. Testimony at the meeting indicated WYDOT uses traffic counts to determine where traffic signals should be placed, and College View had more traffic at that time. Rodgers said the only fatality resulting from a crash was at Hill Street, also noting that his wife’s car was T-boned at that intersection causing serious injury to her. He also said more collisions occurred at the Hill Street Intersection than at College View, using data from WYDOT and the Riverton Police.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO