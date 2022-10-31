Read full article on original website
Thomas Mitchell Dieken
Thomas Mitchell Dieken was born December, 27 1949 to Mitchell and Audrey Dieken in Tracy, Minnesota. He grew up on a dairy farm near Green Valley, Minnesota where he worked hard helping his dad as any farm kid does and this is where his love of tractors started. After graduating from Marshall High School in 1967 he moved from Minnesota to live with his family in Buena Vista, Colorado. While there, he worked in a mine and attended college. Later, he joined the Navy where he served 2 years in the Naval Reserve and 2 years of active duty during the Vietnam War. After discharge he obtained his certification in appliance and refrigeration repair. He worked for Sears as an appliance repair tech in Colorado, Laramie and eventually landed in Riverton. In 1978 he started for UPS as a delivery driver in Riverton. He retired from UPS after nearly 30 years of service. After retirement he spent time working on his John Deere Model A tractor and 4-wheeling.
Peter Joseph “Joe” McKethen
A Memorial Mass for Peter Joseph “Joe” McKethen will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Kinnear, Wyoming.
Ramona “Mona” L. Thomas
Ramona “Mona” L. Thomas, 91, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Ramona Lucille Jones...
Ronald Earl Foster
Ronald Earl Foster age 79 of Lander, Wyoming passed away at home on Friday Oct. 28, 2022 peacefully with his loving wife and his daughter Chris holding his hand. Ron was born two months premature, but with a fighting spirit on July 31, 1943 in Letts, Iowa as the first of three children to Russell and Mildred Foster (Vance). Ron, his sister, Earline, and brother, Roy, grew up on their parents’ farm and worked just as much on the grandparents’ farm. He delivered newspapers from a young age, which began his interest in current affairs. He saved all his money from his paper routes as a boy to fund his pilot’s license. He also developed his life-long love of the outdoors as he spent all his spare time fishing and hunting.
‘Last Chance’ produces more State qualifiers
Thursday, the Riverton and Lander Swim and Dive teams met at the Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center hoping more teammates could qualify for next week’s state meet. Two Lander swimmers and three Riverton swimmers were able to take advantage of their last chance to qualify. For Lander, Kelsey Plaisted earned...
Riverton Raiders looking for new coach
Last year’s season for the Riverton Raiders was filled with plenty of “new” things. New board members, new players, and more importantly a new coach. Kevin “Wally” Lofthus. The year seemed to be going swimmingly on the diamond as the Raiders entered the Class AA American Legion postseason as the #1 seed and while many seemed to be happy with the direction of the team, things have not continued on that path since the end of the season.
Harvesting for Sugar Beets completed in Fremont County
The final loads of sugar beets from the Pavillion and Midvale areas were piled this past week at the Wyoming Sugar Company’s Receiving Station at Midvale. The beets will now be transloaded to the sugar refinery in Worland.
Pumpkin Trail Winners Announced at Riverton Museum
The 3rd Annual Pumpkin Trail was held at the Riverton Museum on October 15th. At the event, local businesses donated pumpkins that were carved or decorated a total of 111 pumpkins to be on display during the event and the pumpkins were also entered into a contest to help raise money for the museum. During the event a cup was placed in front of the each pumpkin and visitors could vote for their favorite pumpkin with their loose change. The pumpkins with the highest dollar amounts in their cups would win the contest at the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Trail.
Commission to appoint Coroner Tuesday Morning
The Fremont County Commissioners at their first meeting of the month Tuesday morning are scheduled will select an interim coroner to replace the late Larry DeGraw, who passed away this past week. Candidates chosen by the Fremont County Republican Central Committee are: Rand Ames of Dubois, Erin Ivie of Riverton, and Kim Lambert of Fort Washakie. Ivie is the current Chief Deputy Coroner who is unopposed for election to the office in the Nov. 8th General Election. The appointment is set for the morning session of the commission’s regular meeting. The only other item on the commission’s agenda is an executive session for the review of the evaluation of IT Supervisor Kevin Schultz. Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse in Lander. See the agenda below:
Commission Vacates One Road; Dissolved a Water & Sewer District and made Distributions from Petersdorf Trust
Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s Fremont County Commission meeting provided by the Commissioner’s Office after the meeting:. • Resolution No. 2022-22 was approved, pending the comment period and public hearing, titled “Vacation of an Unnamed Unconstructed Publicly Dedicated Road, Utility, and drainage easement in the Vasco Subdivision just north of Riverton.
Woman placed on mental health hold, children turned over to family services
Riverton Police investigating possible child neglect and abuse took a woman into custody on a mental health hold and family services took custody of three children after they were discovered in a car with more than 30 pets, including boa constrictor snakes. Police made contact with the 33-year-old Nampa, Idaho,...
A Traffic Signal, Speeding Motorists and the First Street Median dominated discussion at Council Meeting
Much of the discussion at Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting concerned the intersection of Hill Street, College Hill Drive and West Main, where proponents are seeking installation of a traffic signal. That intersection sits just west of the Central Wyoming College campus. Resident Chuck Rodgers presented his case for consideration of a traffic signal using charts, maps and photos. It was Rodgers’ contention that the Hill Street intersection was more dangerous then College View Avenue, where the Wyoming Department of Transportation placed a traffic signal some years ago. Testimony at the meeting indicated WYDOT uses traffic counts to determine where traffic signals should be placed, and College View had more traffic at that time. Rodgers said the only fatality resulting from a crash was at Hill Street, also noting that his wife’s car was T-boned at that intersection causing serious injury to her. He also said more collisions occurred at the Hill Street Intersection than at College View, using data from WYDOT and the Riverton Police.
Liquor License Transfer on tap at Riverton Council Meeting
The Riverton city council meets tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 1) in regular session The agenda includes consideration of a public defense services contract to provide a public defender in municipal court. Three individuals have applied for the position, including Bailey Lazzari, Janet Millard and James Whiting, In other business the planning commission’s parking quantity calculation presentation will be heard regarding parking requirements for the R-4 or multi family zone, as in apartment buildings. The year-end construction report from the public works department and the quarterly fiscal health report are also agenda items. There will also be a public hearing and consideration of a retail liquor license transfer of ownership and location for the Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse on South Broadway.
