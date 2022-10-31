Thomas Mitchell Dieken was born December, 27 1949 to Mitchell and Audrey Dieken in Tracy, Minnesota. He grew up on a dairy farm near Green Valley, Minnesota where he worked hard helping his dad as any farm kid does and this is where his love of tractors started. After graduating from Marshall High School in 1967 he moved from Minnesota to live with his family in Buena Vista, Colorado. While there, he worked in a mine and attended college. Later, he joined the Navy where he served 2 years in the Naval Reserve and 2 years of active duty during the Vietnam War. After discharge he obtained his certification in appliance and refrigeration repair. He worked for Sears as an appliance repair tech in Colorado, Laramie and eventually landed in Riverton. In 1978 he started for UPS as a delivery driver in Riverton. He retired from UPS after nearly 30 years of service. After retirement he spent time working on his John Deere Model A tractor and 4-wheeling.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO