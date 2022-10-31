Vogue is reportedly suing Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover. Savage and Drake used a fake promo picture to promote their new album ‘Her Loss’. According to TMZ, Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, claims that they “have not endorsed” the album “in any way.” It’s being reported that both 21 and Drake were asked to remove all the promo using Vogue’s name.

