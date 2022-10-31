Read full article on original website
Related
HOT 97
Erica Mena Shows Drastic Weight Loss & Blames It On Heartbreak From Safaree + Postpartum
Erica Mena is sending a special message to women. On an episode of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, Erica reacted to a promo video for the show. In the video, the cast members discussed Safaree, who is currently going through a divorce with Erica, bringing another woman around. In the...
HOT 97
Roc Nation & Paper Planes Roll Out New ‘Set the Bar’ Cypher Session
Over the weekend, Roc Nation label debuted the first of its kind “Set the Bar” cypher session. The video content package includes exclusive freestyle verses from the label’s emerging star roster: HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, KUR, and Rapsody. The cypher, captured on the rooftop of Roc Nation headquarters overlooking the Manhattan skyline, features official host Jadakiss and legendary DJ Young Guru.
HOT 97
DaBaby Seemingly Claps Back At Reports That His Concert Tickets Were B.O.G.O
DaBaby is not here for the hearsay. It was reported that his show in Birmingham, AL, was having a sell on tickets. The venue reportedly has a capacity of 1,300 people. Reports claim the tickets were buy one, get one free. Following the reports, DaBaby shared a video of his...
HOT 97
Flo Milli Talks Unity In Rap, Latto, Growing Up In Alabama, Viral Hit + New Music
Flo Milli joins TT Torrez and talks hew upbringing in Alabama, her single ‘Conceited’, TikTok, linking up with Latto and unity in rap music. Watch the full interview above.
HOT 97
Busta Rhymes Tells Geechi Gotti ‘You One Of Us Now’ After Murda Mook Rap Battle
Busta Rhymes is giving flowers to a popular battle rapper. Ultimate rap league had a battle At Irving Plaza on November 6 between Harlem’s Murda Mook and Geechi Gotti from the West Coast. Big New York energy was in the building. Remy Ma, who had the first-ever all-female battle...
HOT 97
Young Thug Sends A Beautiful Message To Takeoff From Behind Bars
Young Thug shared a few words for the loss of the late great, Takeoff. Thugger’s Twitter account sent a heartfelt message. In the Tweet, Young Thug wrote, “RIP @1YoungTakeoff. Real & Solid.”. Migos and Young Thug have a lot of history together. In 2015, they were supposed to...
HOT 97
Dr. Miami Defends Megan Thee Stallion + Stirs Up ‘Drake Liposuction’ Rumors
The celebrity surgeon posted on Tik Tok to his three million followers a video, the text said, “When Drake asks me to do his second round of lop, but I am a Hottie before I am a surgeon.”. A voice says, “excuse me can you record me real quick....
HOT 97
‘Vogue’ Reportedly Sues Drake And 21 Savage Over Fake Promo Picture
Vogue is reportedly suing Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover. Savage and Drake used a fake promo picture to promote their new album ‘Her Loss’. According to TMZ, Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, claims that they “have not endorsed” the album “in any way.” It’s being reported that both 21 and Drake were asked to remove all the promo using Vogue’s name.
Comments / 0