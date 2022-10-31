ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOT 97

Roc Nation & Paper Planes Roll Out New ‘Set the Bar’ Cypher Session

Over the weekend, Roc Nation label debuted the first of its kind “Set the Bar” cypher session. The video content package includes exclusive freestyle verses from the label’s emerging star roster: HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, KUR, and Rapsody. The cypher, captured on the rooftop of Roc Nation headquarters overlooking the Manhattan skyline, features official host Jadakiss and legendary DJ Young Guru.
HOT 97

Young Thug Sends A Beautiful Message To Takeoff From Behind Bars

Young Thug shared a few words for the loss of the late great, Takeoff. Thugger’s Twitter account sent a heartfelt message. In the Tweet, Young Thug wrote, “RIP @1YoungTakeoff. Real & Solid.”. Migos and Young Thug have a lot of history together. In 2015, they were supposed to...
HOT 97

‘Vogue’ Reportedly Sues Drake And 21 Savage Over Fake Promo Picture

Vogue is reportedly suing Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover. Savage and Drake used a fake promo picture to promote their new album ‘Her Loss’. According to TMZ, Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, claims that they “have not endorsed” the album “in any way.” It’s being reported that both 21 and Drake were asked to remove all the promo using Vogue’s name.

