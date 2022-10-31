ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey

By The Hill, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d16H3_0itIGdnb00

( The Hill ) — Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day.

About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman while 44 percent back Oz.

The results are similar to other polling showing leads the Democratic candidate has held over Oz for much of the campaign, including a 6-point advantage in a survey last week.

But the latest survey comes after Fetterman struggled on the stage during a debate against Oz last week.

The Democrat is still recovering from a stroke he had in May and has difficulty with auditory processing, which led to verbal missteps and awkward answers during the debate.

Still, about 50 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania view Fetterman favorably, according to the New York Times/Siena college poll.

By comparison, about 49 percent of likely voters view Oz favorably.

Most Pennsylvanians list the economy as a major issue in the midterm elections, with 50 percent calling it a top concern, the poll shows.

Just 34 percent list social issues, such as abortion, gun control and democracy, as a major concern in the midterm elections.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 among 620 likely voters. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Pence to stump for Republican in tight Michigan House race

Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Republican Michigan House candidate Tom Barrett on Friday, several days after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) campaigned for his Democratic rival, Rep. Elissa Slotkin. An advisory from Barrett’s campaign said Pence would appear with him in Charlotte, Mich., though additional details about the event were unavailable. Barrett and […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRG News 5

These five races will determine the Senate majority

The battle for the Senate is anyone’s ballgame with only a week to go until voters head to the polls. Republicans, needing to net only one seat, are knocking on the door as the national environment moves increasingly in their direction and some surveys show them in the lead in both Georgia and Nevada. According […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Supreme Court clears way for Graham to face questioning in Georgia election probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to face questioning before a grand jury investigating 2020 election interference in Georgia, while emphasizing that the inquiry must abide by constitutional safeguards for lawmakers. The court’s move was a legal setback for Graham, one of several high-profile allies of former President […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy