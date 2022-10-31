Bonnie E. Delarber - age 74 of Jameson, MO passed away Wednesday morning, November 2nd, 2022, at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand River Cemetery in Jameson. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

JAMESON, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO