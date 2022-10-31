Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMZU
Bonnie E. Delarber
Bonnie E. Delarber - age 74 of Jameson, MO passed away Wednesday morning, November 2nd, 2022, at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand River Cemetery in Jameson. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Dick Curtis
Dick Curtis - age 88 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, November 4th, 2022, at Lake Viking Church in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior, Thursday at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Friends may call after 9 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
KMZU
Karl K. Froeschle Jr.
Karl K. Froeschle Jr., 86, died Friday, October 27, 2022. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home, 1600 Main St. Higginsville, Missouri. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Stewart-Hoefer Chapel. Interment will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
KMZU
Linda Kay Morris
Linda Kay Morris, 73 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home. She was born Saturday, January 22, 1949 in Higginsville to the McPherson family but from a very young age was loved and raised by Elmer and Virginia Sanders. She graduated from Lafayette County C-1 in 1967 and then attended business school in Kansas City. Linda married Dennis Morris on May 17, 1969. They spent 53 years together and he survives of the home. Linda worked as a secretary for the Higginsville Habilitation Center in Higginsville for 31 years.
KMZU
A letter to voters from Rusty Black
It has been a pleasure to meet the folks of Nodaway County in the last year and renew old acquaintances. I have served as a state representative for the Chillicothe and Trenton areas for six years, but prior to that, I was a vocational agriculture instructor. My first teaching job...
KMZU
Breckenridge man taken into custody following incident at Lathrop residence
LATHROP – A Breckenridge man was taken into custody following negotiations with several law enforcement agencies at a residence in Lathrop Wednesday evening. The Clinton County Sheriff's office says in a Facebook post that Damion M. Bergen was armed and believed to be suicidal at the time of the incident.
KMZU
Suspect flees scene on electric unicycle
HOLT, Mo. - A man accused of domestic assault in Holt attempts to elude deputies on an electric motorized vehicle, says the Clay County Sheriff. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night after the suspect fled the scene on an electric unicycle. The unnamed suspect was reportedly located near NE 112th St. and Plattsburg Rd. using a flashlight to navigate. He stopped for deputies but initially refused to identify himself. He was taken into custody without further reported incident.
KMZU
UPDATE: Ramp to remain open during resurfacing at U.S. Route 36 and U.S. Route 65 in Chillicothe
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, now plan to resurface the four ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County one half at a time, instead of closing them as previously announced. Today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, through...
KMZU
Daviess County Route AA to close for resurfacing project on Friday Milling on this and three additional routes to take place Thursday
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin this week on four routes across Daviess, Gentry, Harrison and Worth counties. On Thursday, Nov. 3, contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will mill off portions of Daviess County Route AA, Gentry/Harrison County Route ZZ, Harrison County Route EE and Gentry/Worth County Route N to prepare the roads for resurfacing. Milling will be done under a single-lane closure with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.
KMZU
Q&A: Unpacking the Nov. 8 ballot initiatives with Rep. Peggy McGaugh
CARROLLTON – Yet another election season is here. At the forefront of Missouri’s upcoming election on Nov. 8 has been the race between Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine for the open seat in the U.S. Senate vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement. Voters will...
KMZU
Carroll County Sheriff's Office addresses threats made by Tina-Avalon student
CARROLL COUNTY – The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is following up on an alleged threat made by a student within the Tina-Avalon School District on Sunday. The sheriff's office says it received a report that a student was planning to harm another student at the high school. A deputy and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was present at the school Monday and Tuesday morning to intercept and be present for any activity. No incidents were reported. T.
Comments / 0