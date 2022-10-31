Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Santa Monica is gearing up for a builder’s remedy brawl
In the wake of last month’s bombshell revelation that developers had filed a slew of so-called builder’s remedy applications that could reshape Santa Monica, city officials have signaled that they are readying themselves for a potentially costly legal fight. “We did engage outside counsel,” Doug Sloan, the Santa...
therealdeal.com
Merlone Geier sells Inland Empire shopping center for $62M
A San Francisco investor has sold a 16-building shopping center in the Inland Empire for $62 million. Merlone Geier Partners divested the Vernola Marketplace at 6237 Pats Ranch Road in Jurupa Valley, the Commercial Observer reported, citing data from Vizzda. The buyers of the 201,300-square-foot retail center were Christopher Lupo...
therealdeal.com
Stockdale Capital to build medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
A Los Angeles developer has won approval to build a 12-story, Flatiron-style medical office building at Wilshire and San Vicente boulevards. Los Angeles City Council gave the go-ahead to Stockdale Capital Partners, based in Westwood, to construct the 140,000-square-foot, mixed-use building at 656 San Vicente Boulevard in Carthay, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
The residential real estate game in Hollywood and Northeast Los Angeles has heated up this fall as prominent agents have joined new brokerages. ➤Sarah Rogers joined The Agency from Compass. Rogers made $66 million in sales volume in 2021, according to Real Trends. Headquartered in Pasadena, Rogers will focus on other upscale enclaves such as San Marino and La Cañada Flintridge.
therealdeal.com
Hancock Park estate where Muhammad Ali lived for sale
A house owned by boxing legend Muhammed Ali is back in the ring. The current owners of 55 Fremont Place in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighborhood are scheduled to list their 11,000-square-foot home this week for about $17 million, or $1,600 per square foot, said listing agent Gary Gold of Coldwell Banker Realty.
therealdeal.com
TRD’s podcast looks at how California could get a deluge of new housing
Earlier this month, the city of Santa Monica was hit with a tsunami. The city failed to submit a state-approved housing plan on time, opening a rare building opportunity that developers raced to capitalize on. Under state law, developers in cities whose housing plans fall out of state compliance can...
therealdeal.com
Developer sells $9M land for super pricey planned Lincoln Park mansion
A $9 million sale in Lincoln Park has closed — despite not having a home on the property. The property is a combined four lots that were sold as part of a custom design project by BGD&C Homes, a high-end Chicago builder whose president is Rodger Owen. The sale is somewhat of a formality given a new home will be designed for the client, at a price likely exceeding the land cost to make it one of the city’s most expensive single-family residential properties.
therealdeal.com
Angels Baseball threatens suit, halts fire station project
The Angels lease of the 151-acre Angel Stadium apparently has no room for a fire station. The city has halted construction of the fire station at the city-owned stadium after Angels Baseball threatened to file a lawsuit, the Orange County Register reported. Attorney Allen Abshez, representing Angels Baseball and team...
therealdeal.com
LA REIT jumps into Texas build-to-rent market
A Los Angeles REIT is headed to South Texas for its latest build-to-rent community. Pacific Coast Capital Partners has announced plans for a 195-home single-family rental community in Cypress, a fa-northwest suburb of Houston. Meadows at Telge is set to go up on a 44-acre tract on the southwest corner of Grant Road and Telge Road, the Houston Business Journal reports.
therealdeal.com
LLCs linked to SB Properties object to Laguna Point’s lawsuit over $400M apartment sale
Five limited liability companies linked to SB Properties have challenged a complaint brought by Laguna Point Properties over a $402 million apartment portfolio sale in Downtown L.A. Laguna Point Properties purchased the portfolio in April from the LLCs connected to SB Properties. Then in August, LLCs managed by Laguna Point...
therealdeal.com
Homeowner identity theft scam bilked lenders for $3.4M
Three people have been arrested in connection with an identity-theft and home-improvement loan scam that prosecutors say bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks; Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside; and Kelliams Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach were accused of orchestrating the widespread scheme, City News Service reported via the Pasadena Star-News.
Comments / 0