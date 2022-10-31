A $9 million sale in Lincoln Park has closed — despite not having a home on the property. The property is a combined four lots that were sold as part of a custom design project by BGD&C Homes, a high-end Chicago builder whose president is Rodger Owen. The sale is somewhat of a formality given a new home will be designed for the client, at a price likely exceeding the land cost to make it one of the city’s most expensive single-family residential properties.

