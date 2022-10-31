TALLAHASSEE – Before the season started, Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett spoke proudly about the leadership style he’d developed over the years. He’s the Seminoles’ surefire vocal guide during practices and games, but his style for interacting with individual teammates – whether to be heavy-handed in scolding them when they did something wrong, or using more of a gentle tact – came from a place of quiet observation. He’d watch, contemplate and take notes of the different people around him before acting.

