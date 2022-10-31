Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How FSU matches up with Miami on Film
Florida State is in the throws of potentially the most important 5 game stretch of Mike Norvell's tenure at FSU. They will likely be favored in all 5, but this game against the University of Miami may be the biggest of them all. The Hurricanes entered the season with a...
Fabien Lovett sparks FSU's defense in more ways than one in return from injury
TALLAHASSEE – Before the season started, Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett spoke proudly about the leadership style he’d developed over the years. He’s the Seminoles’ surefire vocal guide during practices and games, but his style for interacting with individual teammates – whether to be heavy-handed in scolding them when they did something wrong, or using more of a gentle tact – came from a place of quiet observation. He’d watch, contemplate and take notes of the different people around him before acting.
The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits
Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
FSU offers four-star OT Fletcher Westphal
Florida State offered Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star junior offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal on Tuesday evening. He mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins a list of nearly three-dozen offers for Westphal. He is set to unveil a...
Rivalry Roster Makeup: Outlining FSU vs. Miami recruiting battles that have shaped up both teams
Looking back at some of the FSU vs. Miami recruiting battles that helped shape up both of these rosters.
FSU Football vs. Miami Hurricanes: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
Florida State will travel to Hard Rock Stadium (65,326) in Miami Gardens, Fla. to face Miami on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the latest meeting between the Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) and the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC):. Television: ABC. Broadcast Crew:...
Injury updates to Fabien Lovett, Treshaun Ward, and Jazston Turnetine
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell updated the status of several starters who’ve been dealing with injuries ahead of the Seminoles’ rivalry contest against Miami. First Norvell addressed DT Fabien Lovett, who started against Georgia Tech this past weekend after missing five consecutive games with a lower-leg...
Miami’s Mario Cristobal Preparing Three QBs to Play vs. FSU
Tyler Van Dyke missed Saturday’s game at Virginia with an injury.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
Post-Searchlight
Looking back at the 1982 Champions 40 years later
This past week the Bainbridge community has reminisced and celebrated the 40th Anniversary 1982 Bainbridge High School Football state championship team as they were honored pregame before the Bearcats dominated the Hardaway Hawks in the last home game of the 2022 season. As the championship team gathered pregame in the...
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
WCTV
Former WCTV General Manager Frank Flynn dies just days after 90th birthday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former WCTV General Manager Frank Flynn, who steered the station in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, has died. Flynn celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this month. He passed away Friday. Flynn worked at WCTV for 25 years, from 1961 to 1986, working his way up from...
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
wtoc.com
Escaped inmates from Tattnall Co. captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two inmates who escaped from the Tattnall County Jail have been captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Fla. According to our sister station WCTV, 30-year-old John Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Carter were caught by U.S. Marshalls in Tallahassee on Wednesday. They escaped from the jail back...
Altera apartments set to help with housing crisis within Tallahassee
The two year and 15-million-dollar project, Altera 3100, is making its big debut. On Monday-- 30 residents are moving into the complex and two weeks later 45 more.
Victims from shooting are in stable condition
TMH was alerted about the shooting and quickly shifted into protocol to make sure they were ready to act once victims came through the doors.
WCTV
Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0