Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

How FSU matches up with Miami on Film

Florida State is in the throws of potentially the most important 5 game stretch of Mike Norvell's tenure at FSU. They will likely be favored in all 5, but this game against the University of Miami may be the biggest of them all. The Hurricanes entered the season with a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Fabien Lovett sparks FSU's defense in more ways than one in return from injury

TALLAHASSEE – Before the season started, Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett spoke proudly about the leadership style he’d developed over the years. He’s the Seminoles’ surefire vocal guide during practices and games, but his style for interacting with individual teammates – whether to be heavy-handed in scolding them when they did something wrong, or using more of a gentle tact – came from a place of quiet observation. He’d watch, contemplate and take notes of the different people around him before acting.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits

Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers four-star OT Fletcher Westphal

Florida State offered Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star junior offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal on Tuesday evening. He mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins a list of nearly three-dozen offers for Westphal. He is set to unveil a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Looking back at the 1982 Champions 40 years later

This past week the Bainbridge community has reminisced and celebrated the 40th Anniversary 1982 Bainbridge High School Football state championship team as they were honored pregame before the Bearcats dominated the Hardaway Hawks in the last home game of the 2022 season. As the championship team gathered pregame in the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

I grew up with FAMU homecomings

Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
LEON COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

