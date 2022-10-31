Here's a look at our staff picks for tomorrow evening's contest at Carter-Finley Stadium as the No. 20 Demon Deacons take on the No. 21 NC State Wolfpack. I’m usually pretty high on the Wake offense scoring lots of points, but this State defense is good. It's really good. They haven’t allowed more than 30 points all year, and that was to Clemson. The Wake offense is probably the best that this team has faced, but in a packed Carter-Finley on a Saturday night, I don’t think the Deacs will be able to pass that mark of 30 that Clemson set. The good news is that I don’t think the State offense will be able to show up either. Morris is promising, but I don’t expect him to be able to do enough to consistently score against a non-Virgina-Tech defense.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO