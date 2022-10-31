Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
Related
Wake Forest Football at NC State - Demon Deacon Digest Staff Picks
Here's a look at our staff picks for tomorrow evening's contest at Carter-Finley Stadium as the No. 20 Demon Deacons take on the No. 21 NC State Wolfpack. I’m usually pretty high on the Wake offense scoring lots of points, but this State defense is good. It's really good. They haven’t allowed more than 30 points all year, and that was to Clemson. The Wake offense is probably the best that this team has faced, but in a packed Carter-Finley on a Saturday night, I don’t think the Deacs will be able to pass that mark of 30 that Clemson set. The good news is that I don’t think the State offense will be able to show up either. Morris is promising, but I don’t expect him to be able to do enough to consistently score against a non-Virgina-Tech defense.
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of UNC’s Season Opener
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters Friday afternoon as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels’ season opener. The preseason No. 1 team nationally and favorite to win the ACC title, UNC opens its second season under Davis on Monday night against visiting UNCW.
NC State 2022-23 Player Profile: Casey Morsell
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State basketball season is just over one week away and the Wolfpack is looking to change course after a turbulent 2021-22 season. Kevin Keatts has a completely revamped roster with only half of the scholarship players back from last season, including four new transfers into the program.
Boston College Falls to Duke 38-31: Instant Reactions
Boston College's offense woke up, scoring four touchdowns, but it was not enough as Duke's ground game pounded the Eagles in a 38-31 loss in Alumni Stadium. Redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead looked strong in his first start, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was the first BC quarterback to throw for four touchdowns since Dennis Grosel against UVA in '20. Zay Flowers and Joseph Griffin II each had a pair of receiving touchdowns in the loss.
UNC-Virginia Countdown to Kickoff: Contender in November
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina edge defender Chris Collins left Kenan Football Center late one afternoon this week with his television-viewing plans all mapped out for the night ahead. The first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings soon would be on, and the fifth-year senior Collins, who...
Pack Pride's Opponent Film Room: Wake Forest's Offense
In this feature, Pack Pride's Michael Clark offers his final thoughts on NC State's matchup with Wake Forest with a look back at past film review.
How To Watch North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball Live in 2022
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is known for a lot of things, and its Tar Heels are
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight
For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem
Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
ourdavie.com
Davie football headed to Grimsley in Round 1
Now this, Davie football fans, is just what the War Eagles needed to close the regular season: a Central Piedmont Conference win over someone other than Reynolds, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and Parkland, which has a 17-game losing streak. The War Eagles hosted Glenn, which...
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North Carolina
Cary Academy (CA), a private 6th-12th grade school, was ranked the #1 private school in North Carolina by the education research company Niche. Located at 1500 N. Harrison Ave, Cary, NC, CA has a significant focus on utilizing new technology to assist in learning. The first classes were taught at CA in 1996. Since then, the institution has grown into one of the most respected private schools in the country.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by an appearance of the Proud Boys extremist group. The event at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp, an attorney and army veteran, is the executive director of Combat Sexual Assault, […]
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
Stanly News & Press
Rowan County man ‘started hollering’ after $500,000 win
RALEIGH – When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed in, asking...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Protecting Confederate monuments: How statues across the state of North Carolina remain standing
Walking through downtown Graham, citizens and visitors alike are greeted by locally owned businesses and restaurants, colorful murals and the historic Alamance County Courthouse — home to one of 42 Confederate monuments that stand across the state of North Carolina. The North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0