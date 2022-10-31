ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Wake Forest Football at NC State - Demon Deacon Digest Staff Picks

Here's a look at our staff picks for tomorrow evening's contest at Carter-Finley Stadium as the No. 20 Demon Deacons take on the No. 21 NC State Wolfpack. I’m usually pretty high on the Wake offense scoring lots of points, but this State defense is good. It's really good. They haven’t allowed more than 30 points all year, and that was to Clemson. The Wake offense is probably the best that this team has faced, but in a packed Carter-Finley on a Saturday night, I don’t think the Deacs will be able to pass that mark of 30 that Clemson set. The good news is that I don’t think the State offense will be able to show up either. Morris is promising, but I don’t expect him to be able to do enough to consistently score against a non-Virgina-Tech defense.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of UNC’s Season Opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters Friday afternoon as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels’ season opener. The preseason No. 1 team nationally and favorite to win the ACC title, UNC opens its second season under Davis on Monday night against visiting UNCW.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

NC State 2022-23 Player Profile: Casey Morsell

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State basketball season is just over one week away and the Wolfpack is looking to change course after a turbulent 2021-22 season. Kevin Keatts has a completely revamped roster with only half of the scholarship players back from last season, including four new transfers into the program.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Boston College Falls to Duke 38-31: Instant Reactions

Boston College's offense woke up, scoring four touchdowns, but it was not enough as Duke's ground game pounded the Eagles in a 38-31 loss in Alumni Stadium. Redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead looked strong in his first start, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was the first BC quarterback to throw for four touchdowns since Dennis Grosel against UVA in '20. Zay Flowers and Joseph Griffin II each had a pair of receiving touchdowns in the loss.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC-Virginia Countdown to Kickoff: Contender in November

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina edge defender Chris Collins left Kenan Football Center late one afternoon this week with his television-viewing plans all mapped out for the night ahead. The first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings soon would be on, and the fifth-year senior Collins, who...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight

For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem

Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
ourdavie.com

Davie football headed to Grimsley in Round 1

Now this, Davie football fans, is just what the War Eagles needed to close the regular season: a Central Piedmont Conference win over someone other than Reynolds, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and Parkland, which has a 17-game losing streak. The War Eagles hosted Glenn, which...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North Carolina

Cary Academy (CA), a private 6th-12th grade school, was ranked the #1 private school in North Carolina by the education research company Niche. Located at 1500 N. Harrison Ave, Cary, NC, CA has a significant focus on utilizing new technology to assist in learning. The first classes were taught at CA in 1996. Since then, the institution has grown into one of the most respected private schools in the country.
CARY, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by an appearance of the Proud Boys extremist group. The event at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp, an attorney and army veteran, is the executive director of Combat Sexual Assault, […]
SANFORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Rowan County man ‘started hollering’ after $500,000 win

RALEIGH – When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed in, asking...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy