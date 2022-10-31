Read full article on original website
How FSU matches up with Miami on Film
Florida State is in the throws of potentially the most important 5 game stretch of Mike Norvell's tenure at FSU. They will likely be favored in all 5, but this game against the University of Miami may be the biggest of them all. The Hurricanes entered the season with a...
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?
After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era. FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC),...
The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits
Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make
The Seminoles are on Baxter's mind following an official visit to Tallahassee.
Highly sought-after Georgia OL Malachi Toliver enjoys trip back to "the hometown"
Cartersville, Ga., High School offensive lineman Malachi Toliver was among the 80 or so recruits on campus for the University of Louisville's big win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. The Cardinals' knocked off a top-10 team for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era. And Toliver was impressed.
Kermit Davis' take on UWG exhibition: 'There’s a lot of areas we need to get so much better in.'
When Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis was asked about progress from the beginning of October to his team's 91-62 exhibition win against West Georgia, he had a smile from one end of his face to the other with his first answer. "We have all 14 guys on...
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Atlanta Daily World
Morehouse College Cancels Basketball Tournament That Featured Team From Kanye West’s Donda Academy
Students at Donda Academy continue to be impacted by Kanye West’s actions. On Oct. 31, Morehouse College announced that a tournament featuring Donda Academy’s basketball team would be canceled. The tournament was sponsored by Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown who once had a business relationship with Kanye and...
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
Stacey Abrams says this run for governor is 'very different,' hopeful for midterms
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democrat Stacey Abrams is in a familiar place. A place where she finds herself one week out from an election she hopes to win. She sometimes thinks back on that 2018 run, but don’t ask her to compare the two. “This is just very...
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
fsunews.com
TPUSA is a toxic presence on college campuses
On Oct. 20, FSU hosted conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the Donald Tucker Civic Center where he continued his speaking tour “Live Free”. Kirk is a controversial figure, to put it mildly, and his presence on campus sparked outrage and condemnation from many among the student body, including the FSU chapter of Students for a Democratic Society. He previously came to speak at FSU in March 2020, after FSU’s Student Government Association paid TPUSA $3,484 to host the event, when the standard allotment for an RSO is $2000. The event had a small turnout, the livestream showing the event happening in a small conference room which is a notable difference from Kirk’s previous visit to FSU where he spoke at Doak Campbell stadium.
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
Delta flight heading from Atlanta to LAX forced to make emergency landing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Delta plane that took off from Atlanta had to make an emergency landing in New Mexico on Tuesday. Flight 2846 left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport bound for Los Angeles on Tuesday when it was diverted to Albuquerque. A passenger shared video with ABC News that...
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
