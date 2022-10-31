On Oct. 20, FSU hosted conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the Donald Tucker Civic Center where he continued his speaking tour “Live Free”. Kirk is a controversial figure, to put it mildly, and his presence on campus sparked outrage and condemnation from many among the student body, including the FSU chapter of Students for a Democratic Society. He previously came to speak at FSU in March 2020, after FSU’s Student Government Association paid TPUSA $3,484 to host the event, when the standard allotment for an RSO is $2000. The event had a small turnout, the livestream showing the event happening in a small conference room which is a notable difference from Kirk’s previous visit to FSU where he spoke at Doak Campbell stadium.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO