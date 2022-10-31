ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

How FSU matches up with Miami on Film

Florida State is in the throws of potentially the most important 5 game stretch of Mike Norvell's tenure at FSU. They will likely be favored in all 5, but this game against the University of Miami may be the biggest of them all. The Hurricanes entered the season with a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?

After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era. FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC),...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits

Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
HOUSTON, TX
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
ATLANTA, GA
fsunews.com

TPUSA is a toxic presence on college campuses

On Oct. 20, FSU hosted conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the Donald Tucker Civic Center where he continued his speaking tour “Live Free”. Kirk is a controversial figure, to put it mildly, and his presence on campus sparked outrage and condemnation from many among the student body, including the FSU chapter of Students for a Democratic Society. He previously came to speak at FSU in March 2020, after FSU’s Student Government Association paid TPUSA $3,484 to host the event, when the standard allotment for an RSO is $2000. The event had a small turnout, the livestream showing the event happening in a small conference room which is a notable difference from Kirk’s previous visit to FSU where he spoke at Doak Campbell stadium.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

