ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chicken patties recalled over hard plastic pieces

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnxoM_0itIF4Dk00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

FARMERSVILLE, La. ( WXIN ) – Nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall involves Foster Farms chicken patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington to be sent to Costco stores.

Thousands of heating pads recalled over reports of burns and shocks
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KMpT_0itIF4Dk00
    Recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fKca_0itIF4Dk00
    Recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3u5T_0itIF4Dk00
    Label for recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)

The recall started after Foster Farms got complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in the product. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with the recall. However, the FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

The following parties that were produced on Aug. 11 are subject to recall:

Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

Eighty-ounce plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

Anyone with the recalled chicken patties should throw them out or return them. Anyone with questions can call the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks "spring forward" an hour in March and "fall back" in November. Yes, this means we get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday when the clock remains in the secondhand position for another hour.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –  The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Highland, Lucas, Madison, Richland, Summit, and Trumbull counties.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Secretary of State taking steps to ensure ballot security in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With one week left to cast your vote for this year’s elections, Secretary of State Frank LaRose is ensuring Ohioans their ballot is secure and fair. LaRose said the electronic tabulation of votes are cross-checked with the paper copy of the ballot each election. “We’ve had historically a 99.98% accuracy rate […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Highest rated beer in Ohio

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy