Scarlet Nation
Players Focusing on 2022 Florida State Game, Not Last Year's Loss
It was a shorter press conference on Wednesday as Head Coach Mario Cristobal, Safety Kam Kinchens, and Defensive End Jahfari Harvey made the final media appearances for the Hurricanes ahead of the Florida State game on Saturday night. Last Year Does Not Matter, Players Focus on Going 1-0 vs FSU...
Scarlet Nation
Reeling Them In: Can FSU land Cedric Baxter, DJ Chester?
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein joins host Pat Burnham in the latest edition of our Reeling Them In Recruiting Report to talk about FSU's efforts on the recruiting front. Our talking points in this episode include Florida State's chances of landing 2023 RB prospect Cedric Baxter Jr, who is committed...
Scarlet Nation
Rece Davis previews Georgia vs. Tennessee with Jim Donnan
ESPN and College Gameday host Rece Davis joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to break down Georgia vs. Tennessee, discuss the College Football Playoff, and share stories about Vince Dooley. 0:30 — Reaction to College Football Playoff rankings. 1:47 — Why Alabama is getting so many penalties this season...
Scarlet Nation
Osceola video: Mike Norvell on Treshaun Ward, Tuesday practice
Mike Norvell speaks to the media following Florida State's practice on Tuesday. He discusses Treshaun Ward's return to practice, the defensive line, Leonard Warner and more.
Scarlet Nation
Harsin out
AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era is over before it ever really got off the ground. Auburn’s second-year coach was fired Monday, two days after a 41-27 loss to Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the University announced. Harsin finishes his Auburn tenure 9-12 in less than two seasons, serving as...
