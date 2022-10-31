Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek in awe of having Navratilova at WTA Finals: "The biggest problem I had was keeping focus when you’re sitting here"
Iga Swiatek booked her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals by taking down Caroline Garcia but her focus in the match was distracted a few times by Martina Navratilova. The legendary player made her way to Texas to watch some high-level WTA tennis and Swiatek was in awe of her presence. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Swiatek joked with Navratilova who was also there as an analyst, about how she distracted her:
tennisuptodate.com
"It wouldn't surprise me if she were suddenly back on the pitch" - Angelique Kerber on a possible comeback for Serena Williams
Former World No.1 Angelique Kerber recently revealed that she wouldn’t be surprised if Serena Williams calls off her retirement after bidding adieu to the sport back in September. In an interview with Bild, Angelique Kerber talked about her tennis career and her new autobiography. When asked about Serena Williams’...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek confident after opening win over Kasatkina at WTA Finals - "You have to be really careful and patient against Dasha"
Iga Swiatek prved too much for Kasatkina in her first match at the WTA Finals beating the Russian 6-2 6-3. It was the 5th time they played this year and the fifth time that Swiatek won in straight sets. She played aggressive tennis from the start setting the tone early and never letting go of controlling the match cruising to an easy finish.
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"
Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
tennisuptodate.com
"The perspectives are slightly different" - Wilander interested with Nadal's return to action at Paris Masters after becoming a father
Rafael Nadal hasn't had much success over the years in Paris never winning the event and playing only one final. According to Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander, it's because the Spaniard used the event as a testing ground to see how he feels about the ATP Finals. Practice is not sufficient enough to prepare yourself for such an important event so the Masters usually was a warm-up event for Nadal:
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals
Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
tennisuptodate.com
Todd Woodbridge supports Nick Kyrgios' stance, believes the Australian should have qualified for the ATP Finals based on his Wimbledon performance
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals in doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis but he was not happy about the situation in singles. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist missed out on 1200 ranking points as this year's grass-court major was held without awarding any points to players. Therefore, his chances of qualifying for the 2022 ATP Finals in singles also decreased and the 27-years-old Australian mentioned it after qualifying in doubles.
Jeopardy! player hints at revenge against former winner & scores Second Chance victory before Tournament of Champions
A JEOPARDY! player has hinted at getting revenge against a fellow contestant who had the upper hand the last time they duked it out. Rowan Ward was quite honest when asked by host Ken Jennings about the upcoming Tournament of Champions. During Friday's episode of the Second Chance finals on...
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs weighs in on Djokovic ATP Finals debate: "Not having Djokovic would have been dumb"
Rennae Stubbs praised the ATP for including the grand slam exception rule allowing Djokovic to play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing in the top 8. Novak Djokovic will play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing the year in the top 8 rankings-wise and it's made possible due to the fact that he's a grand slam champion. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 to be able to play and he did just that.
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev opens up on disappointment of retiring from Astana Open semi-finals bizarrely: "That was actually very tough because I could still win it"
Daniil Medvedev was not happy about having to retire from his match against Djokovic in the Astana Open semi-final. Medvedev was playing a really strong match taking the opening set against a really good Djokovic. The Serbian was able to battle his way to a tiebreak in the second set as Medvedev pulled a muscle towards the end of the set.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
tennismajors.com
Surging Felix Auger-Aliassime on lessons learned and how he is now able to “deny defeat”
14 wins – on the trot – three titles (in three weeks!) and all the confidence gained. It’s abundantly clear that Felix Auger-Aliassime, long considered a “work in progress” that was still very much “learning how to win the big one”, has taken the necessary steps to crystalise his game.
tennisuptodate.com
"Some of the results have been aided by Novak not being able to play in Australia this year" - Murray believes Next Gen rise aided by Djokovic absenc
2022 saw several young players make huge steps in their young careers and Andy Murray thinks it had to do with the absence of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic missed a huge chunk of the year unable to play in Australia or North America. The Serbian missed the Sunshine Double earlier in the year and the two other Masters events as well as the Australian Open and US Open.
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in Fort Worth
Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka improved her chances of reaching the WTA Finals last four with a 6-3 7-5 win over American Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka, 24, can only be stopped from qualifying by Tunisia's Ons Jabeur winning in straight sets against Greece's Maria Sakkari later on Friday. Any other result...
tennisuptodate.com
"As we go through the process, the truth is going to come out" - WTA Chief confident that Simona Halep's failed drugs test was unintentional
The head of the WTA, Steve Simon, has spoken of his sympathy for Simona Halep following her recent failed drugs test, believing it to be unintentional. Former World No. 1 Simona Halep is currently under a provisional suspension from competition after testing positive for the banned substance Roxadustat during this year's US Open. Roxadustat is an anti-anemia drug which stimulates the production of hemoglobin and red blood cells in the body.
tennisuptodate.com
Sakkari motivated for Jabeur clash despite already booking semi-final spot: "I’m going to take this match the same way I did the last two"
Maria Sakkari secured a spot in the WTA Finals semi-final by beating Sabalenka, and she's looking forward to trying and getting the sweep. Sakkari played another strong match to take down Sabalenka in straight sets booking her spot in the semi-final. She demonstrated an aggressive approach once more explaining after the match that if you don't take such an approach, you're in trouble:
Comments / 0