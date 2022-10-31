ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder

According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Gulfport Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.
GULFPORT, MS
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Police help capture Georgia double homicide suspect

Biloxi Police helped an agency from Georgia capture a suspect in a double homicide who had fled to Mississippi. Chamblee Police in Georgia contacted Biloxi Police about a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa. Officers were told he was possibly at the Love’s truck stop off Interstate...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man charged with murder in fentanyl case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a felony murder charge following the fentanyl death of Brian Zewen, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13, after he bought fentanyl from Michael Elton...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
PRICHARD, AL
WJTV 12

Woman indicted for $39K SNAP fraud

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman turned herself in to authorities after she was indicted for SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is accusing Chrishauna Newton of receiving $39,354 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately. On September 20, the Pearl River County […]
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Coroner identifies man who died in officer-involved shooting in Vancleave

A man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Friday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a shots fired call at Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave about 5 p.m. Friday. When they got there, deputies met by an armed man who pointed a gun at the deputies. The deputies fired and the man died on scene.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile mayor, law enforcement officials push for Aniah’s Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the city’s law enforcement leaders on Wednesday urged voters to approve a constitutional amendment they contend will help reduce the “revolving door” of crime. The amendment, dubbed Aniah’s Law, will be on Tuesday’s ballot. “I will tell...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County students stepped into the shadows of healthcare professionals at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport on Tuesday. “This has got all of your medications and everything that you would need to bring somebody back to life,” nurse Cory Cooley explained to two students from Harrison Central High School.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy