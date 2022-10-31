Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder
According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
Gulfport Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.
Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It took a jury a little more than an hour Wednesday to convict a New Orleans man of murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Jurors determined that Terrance Martin, 33, shot Latoya Marsha Jones in her home in Prichard in September 2019. “That’s...
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
Biloxi Police help capture Georgia double homicide suspect
Biloxi Police helped an agency from Georgia capture a suspect in a double homicide who had fled to Mississippi. Chamblee Police in Georgia contacted Biloxi Police about a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa. Officers were told he was possibly at the Love’s truck stop off Interstate...
Suspect in deadly double shooting in Chamblee found sleeping in car at Miss. truck stop
BILOXI, Miss. — A man who police say murdered one person and critically injured another was found sleeping in his car at a truck stop in Mississippi. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chamblee police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Dering...
Mobile’s first felony murder charge in fentanyl overdose death case
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in Mobile County, a person is charged with felony murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to someone who then overdosed on the powerful opioid, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elton Moseley was arrested and charged with felony murder on Oct. 31, in the overdose death […]
Mobile man charged with murder in fentanyl case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a felony murder charge following the fentanyl death of Brian Zewen, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13, after he bought fentanyl from Michael Elton...
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
Woman indicted for $39K SNAP fraud
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman turned herself in to authorities after she was indicted for SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is accusing Chrishauna Newton of receiving $39,354 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately. On September 20, the Pearl River County […]
Coroner identifies man who died in officer-involved shooting in Vancleave
A man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Friday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a shots fired call at Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave about 5 p.m. Friday. When they got there, deputies met by an armed man who pointed a gun at the deputies. The deputies fired and the man died on scene.
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
Mobile mayor, law enforcement officials push for Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the city’s law enforcement leaders on Wednesday urged voters to approve a constitutional amendment they contend will help reduce the “revolving door” of crime. The amendment, dubbed Aniah’s Law, will be on Tuesday’s ballot. “I will tell...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County students stepped into the shadows of healthcare professionals at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport on Tuesday. “This has got all of your medications and everything that you would need to bring somebody back to life,” nurse Cory Cooley explained to two students from Harrison Central High School.
Chickasaw murder suspect family arrested, suspect still on the loose: Mobile Co. Sheriff
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a suspect in the murder of a Chickasaw man was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Timmons allegedly shot and killed Triston Bohannon, 25, on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a Facebook post made by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Timmons’ […]
Custodian ‘Miss Annie’ named George County Schools employee of the month
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A beloved George County High School custodian is the school district’s employee of the month for November 2022. Miss Annie Cody was recognized during the monthly school board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 1. She starts her shift at 4 a.m. making sure the building...
