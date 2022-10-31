PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]

PRICHARD, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO