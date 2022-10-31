ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Magical Moments From CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’

By Isaac Rouse, TV Insider
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Concert to Feature George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker

An all-star group of singers from country music and beyond will gather to pay tribute to the work of the great Loretta Lynn at an upcoming televised event. “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” will air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30, and includes performances by George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker. Presented commercial-free by CMT and Sandbox Productions, the event will serve as a public memorial service for Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. Other performers and guests include Lynn’s sister Crystal...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
BBC

Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the "wonderful talent" Loretta Lynn, following the country music star's death at the age of 90. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," said the singer. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Grand Ole Opry to Host Public Memorial Service for Loretta Lynn

“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” a LIVE celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House, in partnership with the family of Loretta Lynn, to honor the extraordinary life, legacy and music of country legend Loretta Lynn. The public memorial service is set to air commercial-free on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7p/6c, exclusively on CMT, with two additional commercial-free encores on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8p/7c and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11a/10c. The special will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.
Popculture

Jack White Makes Last-Minute Tribute to Loretta Lynn at Celebration of Life

Jack White gave a heartbreaking performance during Loretta Lynn's celebration of life at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville Sunday night. White was a last-minute addition to the line-up before the show kicked off. White played an instrumental role in Lynn's comeback during the last two decades of her life, and produced her smash hit 2004 album, Van Lynn Rose.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Loretta Lynn's Celebration of Life to Air on CMT Tonight

CMT will air a special tribute to Loretta Lynn on Sunday, Oct. 30, live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn will begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and will air without commercials. CMT will air the special again on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. The concert will also be released on Paramount+ early next year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

CMA Awards to Kickoff with Loretta Lynn Tribute

CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena. The evening will begin with a tribute to Loretta Lynn. Performers announced for the show include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute

Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute. Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”
TENNESSEE STATE

