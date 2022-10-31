‘Severance’ Adds Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever & More for Season 2 — Production Begins (PHOTO)

Read full article on original website
Filming begins on Severance season 2 with 8 new stars
Fans of the hit Apple TV+ series Severance can rejoice that production on season 2 started this week. More of what Stephen Colbert called a “dystopian workplace sci-fi mystery black comedy psychological thriller” is on the way. Upcoming episodes of the Emmy-winning – and very creepy – series...
Danny Huston Reteams With Kevin Costner For Western Saga ‘Horizon’
EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is boarding the multihyphenate’s Western epic Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah. Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone. Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton. Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe. ...
Can Jason Bateman Match the Legacy of the Great James Gandolfini As He Competes for His 3rd SAG Award
Jason Bateman is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. Bateman’s role as Marty Byrde in the Netflix original drama was a role played to perfection. The actor completely nailed his part in the drama series. And undoubtedly, his performance did not go unrewarded as the actor won two Screen Actors Guild awards so far and is now competing for his third title. But will he be able to match the legacy of legendary actor James Gandolfini who won three SAG awards for Best Drama Actor?
Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars join Severance season 2
Severance season 1 spoilers follow. Severance season 2 will be introducing several new cast members in time for its return to Apple TV+. Game of Thrones favourite Gwendoline Christie – who was last seen on the small screen as Lucifer in Netflix’s Sandman and will soon appear in Wednesday – is among eight new stars joining the eerie work/life balance horror story, Apple has announced.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set
Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams makes admission about its ending after rewatch
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting it didn't have the strongest ending. Revealing she had recently rewatched the series during a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, the actress, who rose to fame playing Arya Stark, discussed watching the show purely as a viewer.
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
‘The Penguin’ Sets Cristin Milioti As Female Lead Sofia Falcone
Made for Love star Cristin Milioti is returning to HBO Max as the female lead opposite Colin Farrell in the DC original limited drama series The Penguin (working title), a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The series expands upon the world Reeves has created for Warner Bros Pictures’ blockbuster and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Related Story HBO Max Orders 'The Penguin' Limited Series As 'The Batman' Clocks $301 Million+ At Global Box Office Related Story Mark Consuelos Eyes The Presidency In 'The Girls On The Bus' HBO Max Series Related Story 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Takes Swipes At...
Adam Devine Challenges Jameela Jamil to a Riff-Off in ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Trailer, NBC Sets Premiere Episode Air Date
Bumper Allen is going overseas to hit the aca-stage once again. In the first trailer for Peacock’s forthcoming “Pitch Perfect” spinoff series “Bumper in Berlin,” Adam Devine’s Bumper has some new challenges to conquer on his path to international superstardom –– including Jameela Jamil. NBC will air the premiere episode of the series and a sneak peek at the season on Nov. 28 following Monday night’s episode of “The Voice,” the network announced. All episodes of “Bumper in Berlin” will be available on Peacock beginning Nov. 23. Hailing from writer and showrunner Megan Amram, the series follows “Pitch Perfect”...
Outer Range Star Lewis Pullman Reveals When Season 2 Begins Filming
After Outer Range fans waited very patiently, Amazon Prime Video finally annoucned last month that the Josh Brolin-starring neo-western would be returning for new episodes and had been renewed for season two. The lengthy wait between the show's premiere and confirmation that it had actually been picked up for more episodes was not only one that fans of the show had felt but also the cast. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick's recent 4K home media release, Outer Range star Lewis Pullman offered an update on the next episodes and when we might see them.
Christine Baranski and Bernadette Peters look sensational after 70 while glammed up at The Good Fight series finale screening in NYC
Broadway legends Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski got glam and reunited at The Good Fight series finale screening held inside the Museum of Art and Design Theater in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. It's been four years since Bernadette had a recurring role as the brilliant financial whiz Lenore Rindell opposite...
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz Ahead of Season 1 Premiere
Starz has ordered a second season of “Dangerous Liaisons,” days ahead of its series premiere on Nov. 6. Alice Englert (“The Power Of The Dog”) and Nicholas Denton (“Glitch”) play literary lovers-slash-enemies Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont. The series imagines a prelude to Laclos’ 18th-century novel in which the pair meet in Paris and have a passionate affair on the cusp of the French Revolution. The couple must rely on their manipulation of the French nobility and themselves to survive: Camille (Englert) is taken in by the current Marquise (played by Lesley Manville) while Valmont chases after a title that was recently stripped from him.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: Peacock Releases Teaser for Limited Series (VIDEO)
More than two decades after the romantic comedy The Best Man premiered at Urban World Festival, cast members and creatives from that 1999 movie returned to the festival on Saturday, October 29, with a teaser for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The Peacock limited series, streaming all eight episodes...
HBO Original Drama Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Sets Debut Date
The nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series The Last of Us debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. Pedro Pascal is Joel, Bella Ramsey is Ellie, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv is...
HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ premieres this January
It appears HBO Max is looking to compete with streaming giant Netflix, which has adapted many video game franchises into series such as “Arcane,” “Resident Evil” and “Witcher,” among others. While Warner Bros. Discovery last reported a total of 92.1 million subscribers across HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+, the company still lags behind Netflix’s whopping 223.09 million subs.
