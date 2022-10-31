‘Severance’ Adds Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever & More for Season 2 — Production Begins (PHOTO)

After Outer Range fans waited very patiently, Amazon Prime Video finally annoucned last month that the Josh Brolin-starring neo-western would be returning for new episodes and had been renewed for season two. The lengthy wait between the show's premiere and confirmation that it had actually been picked up for more episodes was not only one that fans of the show had felt but also the cast. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick's recent 4K home media release, Outer Range star Lewis Pullman offered an update on the next episodes and when we might see them.

