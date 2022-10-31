Read full article on original website
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark and Great American Family This Weekend, Oct. 28-30
'A Cozy Christmas Inn' with Jodie Sweetin and the London-set 'Jolly Good Christmas' are among the Christmas movies airing this weekend.
Get Ready to Stream Hallmark Programming on Peacock
Peacock will start streaming live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama on Wednesday, Nov. 2. On Monday, the streamer announced that it would prominently feature its new Hallmark hub on its homepage and offer live broadcasts of all three channels, with current season content accessible live and on-demand the following day and a selection of Hallmark films, including holiday favorites.
Peacock Reaches Massive Streaming Deal With Hallmark Ahead of Holiday Movie Season
Streaming Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going to be a lot easier this year, especially for everyone who doesn't have any sort of cable. Peacock has entered into a massive streaming deal with Hallmark Media, which will see its live channels and back catalogue available on the streaming service. Peacock will now be the streaming home for Hallmark's movie and TV library, next-day titles, and live channels.
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Hallmark Christmas Movies Find New Streaming Home at Peacock
Peacock announced on Monday that it has teamed up with Hallmark Media to launch a new branded hub, featuring programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Peacock subscribers will now have access to live Hallmark channels, as well as the network's collection of on-demand content. Access...
The Devil's Hour: 6 Things To Know Before You Watch The Series
Here is everything you need to know before you watch The Devil's Hour, Prime Video's new thrilling drama series...
‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series
Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut
Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
