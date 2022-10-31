Read full article on original website
Suspect sought after man shot on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday evening.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call regarding the shooting came in shortly after 5 p.m. The scene was along Data Drive.A perimeter was set up in the area as authorities search for a suspect. A suspect description was not available and it is unclear if there were multiple gunmen.The person shot, only described as an adult man, has since been taken to the hospital. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive his injuries, despite being hit multiple times. No further details were released at this time.
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident.
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Sacramento police launch internal review after deadly crash involving cruiser
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An internal review is now underway after a deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer Halloween night. According to Sacramento Police, an additional administrative review will be conducted on top of the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit investigation of the crash because the officer was on-duty at the time of the accident.
Shooting investigation underway in Rancho Cordova
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 5:06 p.m. at 3500 Data Drive. However, few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.
Elk Grove pedestrian dies after being hit by car
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Elk Grove. According to an Elk Grove Police Department news release, it happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and Canyon View Drive. Police say a 72-year-old man in...
Man, 72, struck and killed by car in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – A 72-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning. Elk Grove police say, a little before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing had been struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene. Officers and then medics started first aid, but police say the man was pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released at this point. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to have been factors, police say.
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
Students hit with gel gun bullets near Natomas-area schools, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Charter School is alerting families after three students were hit with gel gun bullets near campus. Schools officials said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of North Bend Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when the three students were walking past Natomas Park Elementary School.
89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed by man with knife at home, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Lincoln police are searching for a man who robbed an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint at her home. The suspected attacker knocked on the woman’s door in the Lariat Loop area Saturday night and claimed he needed to retrieve a child’s ball in her backyard, police said.
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
Manteca man killed in hit-and-run was father to 2 boys
MANTECA, Calif. — A Manteca family has come forward hoping the public will provide a tip to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run. "If you saw anything around that area, anything suspicious, please come forward. He deserves justice. His kids deserve justice, his wife, family," said Alex Yanez, a very close cousin of victim Daniel Yanez.
Settlement finalized after death of man restrained by guards, police at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is set to pay $1.15 million as part of a settlement to a case involving a man who died after being restrained at the Golden 1 Center. The security company involved will also pay an undisclosed amount of money. It brings the...
Report of shooting at Sacramento school was swatting call, police say: 'This stuff isn't a joke'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police determined that a false report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School was a swatting call, a trend that law enforcement agencies continue to struggle with. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that someone called 911 around 10:30 a.m....
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car. Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
Several felons arrested during Halloween weekend in Marysville, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Marysville Police Department (MPD) said their officers made 24 arrests over the Halloween weekend, including arrests for DUIs, drug-related crimes and more. The first incident occurred on Fri., Oct. 28. The MPD said, at around 5 a.m., one of their officers stopped...
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
