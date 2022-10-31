ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

A Haunted House Experience In San Jose Returns Again This Year!

For the first time in over two years, the haunted house extravaganza returns! This magnificent love of Halloween attracts over ten thousand enthusiasts thrilled to be scared with fright fun. This tradition was established over ten years ago when a full city block is shut down to accommodate the throngs...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
MARTINEZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Racist Hate Speech Found at Oakland Elementary Fuels Parents' Concerns

Parents held a rally Tuesday to demand action and accountability from an Oakland school after racist hate speech was discovered in the bathroom of Thornhill Elementary School. The outcry comes after parents discovered a message written in the girls' bathroom that read "Black lives don't matter - kill them all."
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday

Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Infatuation

7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF

If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland mask requirement expires Tuesday for large indoor events

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland’s requirement to wear a mask at large indoor events is expiring on Tuesday, city officials said. The ordinance requires anyone attending events with 2,500 or more people to wear a face covering to protect against the spread of COVID-19. A mask requirement remains in effect for city facilities including libraries, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days

DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
