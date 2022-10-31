Read full article on original website
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
iheart.com
A Haunted House Experience In San Jose Returns Again This Year!
For the first time in over two years, the haunted house extravaganza returns! This magnificent love of Halloween attracts over ten thousand enthusiasts thrilled to be scared with fright fun. This tradition was established over ten years ago when a full city block is shut down to accommodate the throngs...
48hills.org
Good Taste: The 'progressive' restaurant India shares with the Bay Area
This is Good Taste, a weekly peek at peak Bay Area food experiences. Today, we accept an invitation to revisit ROOH, a self-titled “Progressive Indian” restaurant born in New Delhi that expanded to San Francisco in February 2017 and Palo Alto in January 2020. ROOH San Francisco has...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause
Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) asked its school community for help, as it faced what it called a "disturbing increase" of threats against schools or specific individuals through the use of social media. The district sent out letters to students’ families on Tuesday, saying several OUSD...
Fremont's Ghost House breaks attendance records this year with first haunts since COVID-19 pandemic
The Ghost House has been in operation for 53 years but was closed over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
NBC Bay Area
Racist Hate Speech Found at Oakland Elementary Fuels Parents' Concerns
Parents held a rally Tuesday to demand action and accountability from an Oakland school after racist hate speech was discovered in the bathroom of Thornhill Elementary School. The outcry comes after parents discovered a message written in the girls' bathroom that read "Black lives don't matter - kill them all."
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
KTVU FOX 2
Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday
Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF
If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
5 Novato teens arrested for attempted murder
Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Oakland mask requirement expires Tuesday for large indoor events
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland’s requirement to wear a mask at large indoor events is expiring on Tuesday, city officials said. The ordinance requires anyone attending events with 2,500 or more people to wear a face covering to protect against the spread of COVID-19. A mask requirement remains in effect for city facilities including libraries, […]
kion546.com
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and severe winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Half Moon Bay crab fisherman set illegal traps, prosecutors say
A commercial crab fisherman is facing charges for unlawfully setting crab traps in a Marina Protected Area off the coast of San Mateo County, prosecutors said.
Lili Xu's murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days
DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
