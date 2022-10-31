ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Joey Baker 'absolutely' ready to go for Michigan basketball debut

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s seven newcomers, Joey Baker may have the highest-profile track record. The 22-year-old was a four-year letterwinner at Duke, one of the sport’s premier programs. He was voted a captain in 2021-22, when he played in 34 games. He has already seen action in two NCAA Tournaments and has made key baskets in college basketball’s biggest rivalry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Scouting report preview: Rutgers' personnel, strengths and weaknesses, and keys for Michigan in matchup

The Michigan football team returns to action Saturday, playing its first road game in nearly a month when it travels to take on Rutgers (7:30 pm, Big Ten Network). Ahead of the game, the fourth-ranked Wolverines (5-0 Big Ten, 8-0 overall) are viewed as heavy favorites, but the Scarlet Knights (1-4, 4-4) are eager to build off of last season's close loss in Ann Arbor and overtime loss in 2020.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Michigan State basketball: Barry Sanders reacts to son, Nick, seeing the court in Spartans' exhibition win

Nick Sanders, the son of former NFL star Barry Sanders, checked into Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State. And his father could not have been more proud. The younger Sanders is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound former walk-on from Detroit Country Day school. And with a minute left in Michigan State’s 73-56 victory, he entered a Spartans game for the first time.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan-Michigan State fight: Wolverines RB Blake Corum questions integrity of Spartans players involved

Michigan running back Blake Corum weighed in on the postgame altercation that overshadowed the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday night. The incident involved players from both teams scuffling in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Shortly after the game, a video surfaced showing Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player. Another clip emerged Sunday with a different angle of the fight. Corum questioning the integrity of the Spartans players involved when speaking with reporters Monday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season

College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State

According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh still not buying Michigan's tunnel as a problem: '(It's) been in existence for nearly 100 years'

Saturday night, following the Michigan football team's 29-7 win over Michigan State, several Spartan players were caught on video attacking Wolverine defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows. The incident became national news in the sports world, and four Michigan State players have been suspended so far, with additional punishment on the table following Big Ten and police investigations.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

