“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Maize n Brew
Survey: Did the CFP committee get Michigan’s initial ranking correct?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Team 143 is steadily building momentum after a 29-7 victory over MSU on Saturday, and...
Joey Baker 'absolutely' ready to go for Michigan basketball debut
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s seven newcomers, Joey Baker may have the highest-profile track record. The 22-year-old was a four-year letterwinner at Duke, one of the sport’s premier programs. He was voted a captain in 2021-22, when he played in 34 games. He has already seen action in two NCAA Tournaments and has made key baskets in college basketball’s biggest rivalry.
Scouting report preview: Rutgers' personnel, strengths and weaknesses, and keys for Michigan in matchup
The Michigan football team returns to action Saturday, playing its first road game in nearly a month when it travels to take on Rutgers (7:30 pm, Big Ten Network). Ahead of the game, the fourth-ranked Wolverines (5-0 Big Ten, 8-0 overall) are viewed as heavy favorites, but the Scarlet Knights (1-4, 4-4) are eager to build off of last season's close loss in Ann Arbor and overtime loss in 2020.
By the numbers: How No. 5 Michigan, Rutgers match up statistically before Saturday's matchup
The Michigan football team takes its undefeated show back on the road this weekend, as the fifth-ranked Wolverines (5-0 Big Ten, 8-0 overall) travel to take on divisional foe Rutgers (1-4, 4-4). Ahead of the game, we take a look at how the two teams match up statistically, getting a...
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Michigan Fans Are Furious With Initial College Football Playoff Ranking
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released Tuesday evening, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four spots. Michigan fans, however, believe the Wolverines deserved a higher spot in the initial rankings, and some even took to twitter to ...
247Sports
Michigan State basketball: Barry Sanders reacts to son, Nick, seeing the court in Spartans' exhibition win
Nick Sanders, the son of former NFL star Barry Sanders, checked into Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State. And his father could not have been more proud. The younger Sanders is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound former walk-on from Detroit Country Day school. And with a minute left in Michigan State’s 73-56 victory, he entered a Spartans game for the first time.
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
247Sports
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Wolverines RB Blake Corum questions integrity of Spartans players involved
Michigan running back Blake Corum weighed in on the postgame altercation that overshadowed the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday night. The incident involved players from both teams scuffling in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Shortly after the game, a video surfaced showing Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player. Another clip emerged Sunday with a different angle of the fight. Corum questioning the integrity of the Spartans players involved when speaking with reporters Monday.
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Leman: Keys for Illini against Michigan State
All-American linebacker J Leman breaks down No. 16/14 Illinois football's Week 10 matchup against Michigan State.
3 Observations: MSU men’s basketball tops GVSU in exhibition
The Spartans shook off a slow first half, and dominated the final 20 minutes against the Lakers
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
Maize n Brew
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
Jim Harbaugh still not buying Michigan's tunnel as a problem: '(It's) been in existence for nearly 100 years'
Saturday night, following the Michigan football team's 29-7 win over Michigan State, several Spartan players were caught on video attacking Wolverine defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows. The incident became national news in the sports world, and four Michigan State players have been suspended so far, with additional punishment on the table following Big Ten and police investigations.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Michigan State, Mel Tucker for 'blanket' statements after postgame altercation at Michigan
Fallout continues to come from the ugly postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State, and Paul Finebaum has polar opposite takes on both sides. Finebaum commended Jim Harbaugh while taking a shot at the Spartans and Mel Tucker Tuesday morning on Get Up!. “I give coach Harbaugh enormous credit for...
247Sports
