BBC
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Earth, Wind and Fire: Aberystwyth man admits assaulting Mo Pleasure
A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire. Hefin Parker, 25, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, assaulted Morris Pleasure, known as Mo, outside the town's Royal Pier nightclub in April. Aberystwyth Magistrates'...
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
BBC
Man dies after apparent dog rescue bid at Aberdeen beach
A man has died after apparently trying to reach a dog in the sea off Aberdeen beach. Two lifeboats, two helicopters and coastguard teams were involved in the major operation to try to find the 33-year-old on Tuesday night. He was pulled from the water at about 20:30, and taken...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Scouts criticised by coroner as Ben Leonard inquest adjourned
The Scout Association has been criticised by a coroner for its "lamentable" disclosure of documents to a teenager's inquest. A hearing into Ben Leonard's death was adjourned by coroner David Pojur after he said the evidence was incomplete. Ben, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, slipped 200ft (61m) to his death...
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Anxious warnings turn into screams of terror in emergency calls
The first emergency call about trouble at Itaewon came in the early evening of 29 October. "It's so chilling right now," the woman said, as she described a chaotic scene on the narrow streets of the Seoul nightlife district. In total, there were 11 calls made to South Korea's 112...
BBC
Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out. The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street. Avon and Somerset Police said the...
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
BBC
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
BBC
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
BBC
Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
BBC
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
BBC
Lightwater crash: Witness appeal after woman dies
Police are seeking to identify the driver of a van who may have witnessed a crash which killed a woman. A Ford Fiesta Zetec crashed into a bridge on the A322 near Broadway Road in Lightwater on Tuesday morning. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene,...
