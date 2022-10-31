Read full article on original website
Ole Miss-Texas A&M offered plenty to talk about other than good football
Ole Miss’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M last Saturday was entertaining and exciting. The Aggie offense had by far its best game of the year led by true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. The Rebels continued their amazing season, closing in on double-digit wins for a second straight year despite losing 11 starters from last year’s team, including quarterback Matt Corral.
Texas A&M volleyball team drops conference match to Alabama
Entering Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference match with Alabama, the Texas A&M volleyball team sat squarely on the bubble for an NCAA tournament appearance, but the Crimson Tide upset the Aggies 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena to put A&M’s first chance at postseason play since 2019 in jeopardy.
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to host Kentucky, TCU on Thursday, Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host Kentucky on Thursday and TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The meets will begin at 3 p.m. On the men’s side, A&M is ranked 14th and TCU is 22nd. Kentucky is 12th on the women’s side with A&M ranked 22nd.
Outside hitter Caroline Meuth has rediscovered joy with Texas A&M volleyball program
Texas A&M outside hitter Carolina Meuth focuses on one spot of the wall in the volleyball team’s meeting room, processing each question as if she was picking locks to doors in the deep corners of her brain. So much is tucked away between her ears — one of the...
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "The Boys Are Back" | S9 EP8
On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, the Aggies are finally back at Kyle Field with the 12th Man after a six-week road swing. Also, get to know walk-on kicker Randy Bond and head out to ticket pull with the team as the student body gears up for the game against the Rebels.
A&M focused on being bowl-eligible; reaction to Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30
A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in danger of not qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible. “You always want to go to a bowl...
College Station to face Hendrickson in area volleyball playoffs Friday in Giddings
The College Station volleyball team will play Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School. College Station (29-16), which was third in District 21-5A, advanced with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 bi-district victory over Killeen Ellison. District 23-5A winner Hendrickson (36-11) advanced with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Liberal Arts & Science Academy.
Record-setting Psencik leads College Station volleyball team to sweep of Killeen Ellison
MEXIA — Avery Psencik and the College Station volleyball team overwhelmed the Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles in sweeping their Class 5A bi-district match 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 on Tuesday night at the Mexia High School Gymnasium. With her first kill of the match, Psencik set the school’s season record for...
A&M Consolidated-College Station a needed high school football rivalry in B-CS
There’s some outstanding high school football played in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding Brazos Valley. But one thing has been missing for the past few years around here. A riveting rivalry. A&M Consolidated and College Station renewed their series Friday night with the Cougars rallying for a 38-28 victory...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 10
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 10 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Lewis earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after a four-touchdown day in Bryan’s 53-34 victory over Hutto. The sophomore had seven receptions for 174 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Lewis received 39% of the...
Bryan, Rudder move football games to Thursday
The Bryan football team’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. It was moved up a day with rain in Friday’s forecast. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0) has clinched District 12-6A’s top spot...
A&M searches for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday. In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M officials said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.
Texas A&M AgriLife IHA works to reduce chronic disease
The Texas A&M AgriLife Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture is preparing to start a path forward to strengthening agriculture’s integral role in reducing chronic disease, according to IHA Director Patrick Stover and former vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M. “This is an...
Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 3
Here are Thursday’s Brazos Valley football capsules. 12-6A: Bryan Vikings vs. Harker Heights Knights, Leo Buckley Stadium, 7 p.m. Thus far: Bryan (6-3, 3-2): Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21; Hutto 53-34. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0): Ellison 33-7; Smithson Valley 27-13; Cedar Ridge 27-20; Odessa Permian 27-28; Pflugerville Weiss 21-14; Waco Midway 24-13; Hutto 42-24; Temple 13-9; Copperas Cove 55-0.
Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent
The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night. The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of...
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 3
Nashville country music superstar Lorrie Morgan visits The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham (111 W. Main St.) at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $80-$100. Phone: 979-337-7240. Storytime, 10 a.m., Once Upon a Storytime, Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Lecture, 5:15 p.m., Annenberg...
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day
In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
Texas A&M Weather Balloon Launch
The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences and the Student Operational Upper-Air Program, SOUP, prepare to launch a weather balloon from the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Monday, Oct. 24. The balloon is launched ahead of a cold front moving through the region to record data to send to the National Weather Service to assist in the forecasting process.
Wine faults workshop Nov. 11 in College Station
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the Wine Faults Workshop Nov. 11 in College Station. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Horticulture and Forestry Science Building, Room 224. Onsite check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $150 per person, $250 per couple. Preregistration is required by Nov. 9 at https://tx.ag/WineFaultsWorkshop. Lunch will be provided.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
