Ole Miss-Texas A&M offered plenty to talk about other than good football

Ole Miss’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M last Saturday was entertaining and exciting. The Aggie offense had by far its best game of the year led by true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. The Rebels continued their amazing season, closing in on double-digit wins for a second straight year despite losing 11 starters from last year’s team, including quarterback Matt Corral.
OXFORD, MS
Texas A&M volleyball team drops conference match to Alabama

Entering Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference match with Alabama, the Texas A&M volleyball team sat squarely on the bubble for an NCAA tournament appearance, but the Crimson Tide upset the Aggies 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena to put A&M’s first chance at postseason play since 2019 in jeopardy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "The Boys Are Back" | S9 EP8

On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, the Aggies are finally back at Kyle Field with the 12th Man after a six-week road swing. Also, get to know walk-on kicker Randy Bond and head out to ticket pull with the team as the student body gears up for the game against the Rebels.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station to face Hendrickson in area volleyball playoffs Friday in Giddings

The College Station volleyball team will play Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School. College Station (29-16), which was third in District 21-5A, advanced with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 bi-district victory over Killeen Ellison. District 23-5A winner Hendrickson (36-11) advanced with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Liberal Arts & Science Academy.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 10

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 10 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Lewis earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after a four-touchdown day in Bryan’s 53-34 victory over Hutto. The sophomore had seven receptions for 174 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Lewis received 39% of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan, Rudder move football games to Thursday

The Bryan football team’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. It was moved up a day with rain in Friday’s forecast. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0) has clinched District 12-6A’s top spot...
BRYAN, TX
A&M searches for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field

Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday. In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M officials said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M AgriLife IHA works to reduce chronic disease

The Texas A&M AgriLife Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture is preparing to start a path forward to strengthening agriculture’s integral role in reducing chronic disease, according to IHA Director Patrick Stover and former vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M. “This is an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 3

Here are Thursday’s Brazos Valley football capsules. 12-6A: Bryan Vikings vs. Harker Heights Knights, Leo Buckley Stadium, 7 p.m. Thus far: Bryan (6-3, 3-2): Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21; Hutto 53-34. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0): Ellison 33-7; Smithson Valley 27-13; Cedar Ridge 27-20; Odessa Permian 27-28; Pflugerville Weiss 21-14; Waco Midway 24-13; Hutto 42-24; Temple 13-9; Copperas Cove 55-0.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent

The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night. The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of...
SOMERVILLE, TX
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 3

Nashville country music superstar Lorrie Morgan visits The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham (111 W. Main St.) at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $80-$100. Phone: 979-337-7240. Storytime, 10 a.m., Once Upon a Storytime, Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Lecture, 5:15 p.m., Annenberg...
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day

In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
TEXAS STATE
Texas A&M Weather Balloon Launch

The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences and the Student Operational Upper-Air Program, SOUP, prepare to launch a weather balloon from the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Monday, Oct. 24. The balloon is launched ahead of a cold front moving through the region to record data to send to the National Weather Service to assist in the forecasting process.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Wine faults workshop Nov. 11 in College Station

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the Wine Faults Workshop Nov. 11 in College Station. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Horticulture and Forestry Science Building, Room 224. Onsite check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $150 per person, $250 per couple. Preregistration is required by Nov. 9 at https://tx.ag/WineFaultsWorkshop. Lunch will be provided.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

