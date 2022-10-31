Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday. In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M officials said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO