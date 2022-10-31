ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
Matter News

A transformative 2022 election appears unlikely in Ohio

It seems like every election these days is referred to as. While that can't be true every single time out, I understand why the phrase has become so common. We live in a pretty fraught and polarized political climate. The issues with which our legislators, governors, presidents and courts are grappling are serious ones. Enormous ones, in fact, going to the very heart of our personal freedoms, the very existence of democracy and, in some instances, the continued habitability of the planet.
The Lantern

Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide

Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.
NBC4 Columbus

How candidates rank in Ohio’s US Senate race, according to latest poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans are less than one week away from deciding who will serve them in a slate of federal, state, and local offices — and the closest statewide race is still neck-and-neck, according to the latest Cygnal tracking poll released Wednesday.  “Hillbilly Elegy” author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, a Republican, led […]
The Lima News

Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women

LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
WHIO Dayton

What is State Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week and there are big races on the ballot in Ohio, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate. News Center 7′s John Bedell is breaking down one of two complicated questions that is on the ballot for voters to decide on.
Harper's Bazaar

In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds

It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in […]
