Read full article on original website
Related
In a Cleveland visit, Republican Liz Cheney says don’t vote for an election denier like J.D. Vance: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race at the City Club of Cleveland on Tuesday. We’re talking about the Wyoming Republican ousted from office this year after voting to impeach ex-President Donald Trump on Today in Ohio.
How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
Discounting Guns, Abortion, Redistricting and HB6, Cleveland.com and Crain's Endorse Mike DeWine for Governor
But get a load of Ohio's bond rating!
A transformative 2022 election appears unlikely in Ohio
It seems like every election these days is referred to as. While that can't be true every single time out, I understand why the phrase has become so common. We live in a pretty fraught and polarized political climate. The issues with which our legislators, governors, presidents and courts are grappling are serious ones. Enormous ones, in fact, going to the very heart of our personal freedoms, the very existence of democracy and, in some instances, the continued habitability of the planet.
WLWT 5
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost files lawsuit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is preparing to sue Dollar General for deceptive pricing. The announcement comes after Yost said his office receive consumer complaints from multiple counties. Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide
Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.
How candidates rank in Ohio’s US Senate race, according to latest poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans are less than one week away from deciding who will serve them in a slate of federal, state, and local offices — and the closest statewide race is still neck-and-neck, according to the latest Cygnal tracking poll released Wednesday. “Hillbilly Elegy” author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, a Republican, led […]
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population...
cleveland19.com
Ohio law enforcement agencies receive millions in grants: Which department got the most?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the tenth round of what are called “Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grants,” with several Northeast Ohio agencies getting new money. In this round 24 police and sheriff agencies are splitting up $11.7 million for things like technology, retention bonuses...
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women
LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
What is State Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week and there are big races on the ballot in Ohio, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate. News Center 7′s John Bedell is breaking down one of two complicated questions that is on the ballot for voters to decide on.
Are Republicans – not Democrats – Responsible for 2022's Early Voting in Ohio?
Figures from the secretary of state's office may be unreliable.
wksu.org
Democrats look to win back Ohio House seat in Portage County in 2022
Democrats are hoping to take back an Ohio House seat in Portage County in this year's election that went red in 2020. The race pits the incumbent Republican against a prominent local Democrat. Portage County has a history of electing both Democrats and Republicans, but the county went very red...
Harper's Bazaar
In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds
It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in […]
Ohio police ghost horses cause controversy; Likened to KKK
Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno says his employees did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up the mounted unit's horses as ghosts for Halloween.
Comments / 0