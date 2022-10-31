ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?

We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats defeat Hawks improving to 3-0 in Region

After a dominant 42-0 win over the Hardaway Hawks, the Bainbridge Bearcats football team moved to 3-0 in region play, pushing them over .500 for the first time this season as they improved to 5-4. The Bearcats pounced on the Hawks early, scoring touchdowns on their first five drives of the game.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WTVM

Jordan High School students participate in skills trade competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,900 students across Georgia participated in a state competition highlighting professional trade skills like construction and welding - competing in different parts of the state. The competition is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - and promotes hands-on-skills and trade jobs as they...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama

Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus city workers fighting for pay increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Local employees and city leaders have expressed concern over the growing number of vacancies and high turnover rates in the City of Columbus. While officials are working towards improving these issues, the solution still hangs in the balance for the more than 2,000 employees. As part of the solution city officials brought […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

Rain chances fade in the extended forecast, and readings rise

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- High pressure rebuilds across the southeastern U.S. This will lead to readings well above the average high of 73°. In fact, do not be surprised to see readings easily rising into the lower 80s by the weekend. A Pacific cool font will drape across the southeast...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Hatchechubbee homicide appears to be self-defense

Editor’s Note: This publication originally reported the location as Hurtsboro. It has been adjusted to Hatchechubbee. UPDATE 10/31/2022 5:10 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released further details regarding this shooting. Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from 40-year-old Janet Wilborn who said her estranged husband, Corey Terrell Doner, forced himself into […]
HATCHECHUBBEE, AL
