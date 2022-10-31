Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Emily Blunt Stunned Fans In A Curve-Hugging Halter LBD At The BFI London Film Awards
Emily Blunt turned heads at the BFI London Film Awards red carpet last week in a ruching, floor-length little black dress that was straight off the runway. The A Quiet Place star, 39, stunned in a curve-hugging, black Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and ruching fabric as she promoted her upcoming television series, The English.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Julia Roberts Puts On A Leggy Display In A Navy Romper On Jimmy Kimmel—We're Speechless!
Julia Roberts has nailed yet another chic fall ensemble while promoting her latest film, Ticket to Paradise— and just stunned fans in a sultry romper while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Oscar winner, 54, rocked a navy blue, blazer-esque romper that showed off her toned legs and timeless, effortlessly cool style. The Pretty Woman icon’s long-sleeved, knee-length piece was from the Thom Browne x Adidas x Gucci collaboration, and featured exposed pockets, a striped design at the end of her sleeves, and gold buttons.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
We're Still Not Over The Sheer Lace Dress Emma Stone Wore To The Academy Museum Gala
Emma Stone graced the Academy Museum Gala red carpet last week in an intricate, sheer, pearl minidress and patterned, lacy tights that we can’t get enough of! The La La Land alum, 33, rocked a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look with a standout light blue minidress with sheer fabric, pearl embellishments, black leather straps and waist detailing, black lace adorning the neckline, and an elegant, ruffled trim.
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress
While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
64-Year-Old Andie MacDowell Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress For Paris Fashion Week
Age is just a number and 64-year-old Andie MacDowell is all about proving just that – especially at Paris Fashion Week this season. The branch of the event scheduled for fall kicked off on September 26 and ended October 4, and in that time, MacDowell was seen unabashedly strutting along in a dress with a high slit that showed off her sculpted legs.
Charlize Theron Romantically Laces Into Sheer Boots & Slit Ball Gown for ‘The School of Good and Evil’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charlize Theron went dark for the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.” Based on the fantasy novel series by Soman Chainani, the new film also stars Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Michelle Yeoh, premiering on the platform on Oct. 19.
Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also...
Bella Hadid Drapes in Red with Dramatic Hooded Dress & Glossy Pointed-Toe Pumps at the Emerge Gala Dinner
Bella Hadid was a lady in red for the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction hosted by Naomi Campbell. The event, which was held yesterday at the QF Ceremonial Court in Doha, Qatar, saw the Dutch-Palestinian supermodel clad in an archival Alaïa gown. The Swarovski ambassador wore a crimson-red garment featuring dramatic draping that created a cascading effect down the model’s form. The full-coverage garment was also fitted with a risky side slit that further diversified the silhouette while offering Hadid a range of movement. The archival work was also adorned with a large hood that hid the star’s hair neatly...
Olivia Culpo cuts a glamorous figure in plunging champagne dress as she attends the star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia Prize awards in Qatar
She's a former Miss Universe who has gone on to carve out a successful modelling career. And Olivia Culpo ensured all eyes were on her as she attended the Fashion Trust Arabia awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. The model, 30, showcased her sense of style at the event...
Florence Pugh Rocked Her Signature Sheer Dress Trend In A Shimmery Black Gown At The Academy Gala
Florence Pugh rocked yet another breathtaking gown with sheer fabric at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new members event, held at The National Gallery in London! The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, graced the red carpet in a glistening dress by Rodarte that featured black-tinted, sparkle-adorned, see-through fabric with elegant black bows and a timeless tiered design.
Nobody Loves a Boiler Suit More Than Gigi Hadid
On paper, a boiler suit sounds like an easy thing to wear this fall. You slip on the utilitarian one-piece, and voila, you’re instantly dressed! But turns out, there’s an art to styling the boxy staple—and model Gigi Hadid has all the tips and tricks. Over the past few years, the catwalk star has been wearing them nonstop, always making them feel polished and fashion-forward despite their more rugged, car mechanic-esque feel.
Anne Hathaway Masters Statement Dressing in Sky-High Heels for ‘Vogue Hong Kong’ November Issue
Anne Hathaway took statement dressing to new heights — literally — for Vogue Hong Kong‘s November issue. The “Armageddon Time” actress posed for Dan Jackson’s lens for the issue’s cover, wearing a crystal-embroidered black Giorgio Armani dress with Wing & Weft gloves, fishnet tights and a set of Bulgari’s white gold and diamond Serpenti Viper earrings. A second Dena Giannini-styled shot finds her in a pure Barbiecore moment, posing in a sparkling hot pink Area gown with Paula Rowen gloves. Still, another features Hathaway dancing in equally disco-worthy attire: a violet Tom Ford coat, worn with a matching Gucci jacket and Gianvito Rossi platform boots. Bulgari jewelry, naturally, makes an appearance in every look — whether sparkling new High Jewelry or vintage pieces from the ’70s and ’80s.
Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Purple Sequin Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at the American Ballet Theater Gala
Nicky Hilton attended the American Ballet Theater Gala at the David Koch Theater in New York City last night. The fashion designer was dressed in an eye-catching ensemble consisting of a glimmering gown and sparkling footwear to match. The French Sole collaborator wore a bright purple Veronique sequin dress. The ensemble was form-fitting and sported feather trim in a lighter lavender shade on the long sleeves. Hilton wore her blond hair up, leaving pieces out in the front to frame her face, and accessorized simply with purple gemstone studs, giving her dress a chance to shine. On her feet, the socialite opted...
Emily Ratajkowski Kicks Off Femme Fatale Fall in Thigh-High Boots
On Halloween, Emily Ratajkowski jumpstarted a new trend that we’re calling femme fatale fall. The author-actor stepped out on the autumnal New York City streets wearing a sultry all-black look composed of a turtleneck and a belted itty-bitty mini skirt, as well as a pair of thigh-high Khaite leather boots with a high heel that could function as a weapon. (Move over, Kill Bill!) To further drive home the vixen aesthetic, Ratajkowski opted for a bold red lip.
