Under hub-and-spoke biotech, serial founders launch new startup hoping to make gene therapies for the eye

Drug R&D hurdles hamper another biotech as a Jeff Aronin upstart shuts down
It’d be hard to quantify how many biotechs have quietly flown under the radar as “stealth” upstarts and then never emerged publicly because of data, financials or other reasons — unless every whisper from the grapevine makes it to your ears. But many biotechs do announce...
CSL stacks up $4.5B in chips — with a $200M ante — to wager on the next-gen mRNA wave
Australian pharma giant CSL is making a late bid for mRNA glory, and they’ve lined up one of the also-ran US Covid-19 biotechs touting their own particular tech twist to partner with. CSL Seqirus, the big vaccines arm of the global player, is shelling out $200 million in cash...
Bayer drops an Ionis-partnered drug after sinking $240M into its development
Bayer is punting an Ionis Pharmaceuticals-partnered drug back to the biotech, giving up on a program on which it had spent more than $200 million. The German pharma company is washing its hands of the Ionis-developed fesomersen, a spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News, despite having invested $240 million as part of a 2015 licensing deal. Bayer spokesperson Pamela Cohen told Endpoints the move “follows our company’s decision to focus on the further development of asundexian,” a blood thinner on the verge of Phase III studies.
GSK nabs priority review on RSV vaccine, kicks off showdown with Pfizer — while 'setting the bar high' on R&D
GSK appears to have beaten Pfizer in getting a BLA for its RSV vaccine in front of the FDA, securing priority review for the use of its jab among older adults. CEO Emma Walmsley spotlighted the RSV vaccine candidate in a media call Wednesday, saying that GSK is “incredibly confident” about its efficacy and the “tremendous commercial opportunity” it represents.
Amgen on IRA's drug price negotiations: 'Material adverse effect' on sales, business and operations
Biologic powerhouse Amgen is making clear that President Biden’s signature law authorizing Medicare drug price negotiations is going to have a negative impact on the company moving forward, although how negative remains unknown. “The IRA’s drug pricing controls and Medicare redesign is likely to have a material adverse effect...
Compass' single-dose psilocybin shows strong efficacy in PhII treatment-resistant depression trial
Treatment-resistant depression may have finally met its match (for some) as new Phase II results published in the New England Journal of Medicine yesterday show the feasibility of a single dose of psilocybin in helping patients with treatment-resistant major depression for up to 12 weeks. The EU- and US-run trial...
Another Flagship startup takes a direct hit, shedding close to half its staff in latest restructuring
Another one of Flagship’s biotech startups traveling the edge of the innovation galaxy has run into trouble. And they’ve brought out the budget axe — the tool of first resort in a world where once roaring streams of money have calmed considerably. Eighteen months after Repertoire Immune...
In spinning out cancer pipeline, Alkermes cites Inflation Reduction Act's hypothetical incentives for biologics R&D
Alkermes announced Wednesday morning it would siphon off its burgeoning oncology business, and cited one of President Joe Biden’s signature pieces of legislation as a motivator. The Irish biotech decided to spin out its cancer pipeline in order to capitalize on biologics research, execs said Wednesday, following Biden’s signing...
GSK touts record Shingrix sales as Zantac cases go to trial
Months after GSK changed its name from GlaxoSmithKline and spun off its consumer health division into the standalone Haleon, the Big Pharma is reporting better-than-expected sales — with both opportunities and challenges ahead. CEO Emma Walmsley touted record sales of shingles vaccine Shingrix on the earnings call Wednesday, noting...
After a one-year gap, Sage finally finds new CMO; Gutted by layoffs, Flagship's Rubius reshuffles a not-so-full deck
Late last year, Sage’s chief medical officer Stephen Kanes left to head a new depression drug developer in Ancora. Now, one year later, Sage has finally found his replacement in Laura Gault. Gault comes to Sage from Alexion, AstraZeneca’s rare disease arm, where she was head of neurology and...
After pulling IPO plans, Artiva partners with Affimed to speed up NK cell therapy combo
The reasoning for withdrawing its IPO desires? Artiva Biotherapeutics had a different big plan to share — one that couldn’t be done under the constraints of having an S-1 on file with the SEC. Despite having filed the paperwork for a Nasdaq debut about 18 months ago, Artiva...
Leading a $60M launch round, RA Capital backs another 'toad venom' startup
A year and a half after diving headfirst into the psychedelic colloquially known as “toad venom,” RA Capital is back for more. Lusaris Therapeutics announced its launch early Wednesday morning, combined with a $60 million Series A led by RA Capital. The biotech’s main focus is looking at the psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT, a compound naturally derived from plants and the Colorado river toad, to go after treatment-resistant depression.
Scoop: Calling off an IPO, a cancer and Covid-19 vaccine maker raises a Series C
An oncology and Covid-19 biotech led by a former Flagship Pioneering venture partner is close to wrapping up its Series C after a bear market shut the doors to a planned IPO, Endpoints News has learned. Elicio Therapeutics has secured $37 million of its planned $40 million Series C, the...
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart reach nearly $12B settlement over opioid epidemic
September marked the 12th anniversary of Moderna’s founding, when we set out to study whether it is possible to instruct a patient’s own cells to produce proteins that may have the potential to treat a wide range of conditions with mRNA. Since then, we have built a diverse...
Moderna's stock plunges in premarket trading as Bancel promises company is in 'much better place' for FY23 deliveries
Moderna’s stock plunged more than 11% in premarket trading on Thursday as CEO Stéphane Bancel reported a drop in Covid sales and lowered his full-year sales expectations. The chief executive now expects $18 billion to $19 billion in sales this year — as opposed to a previously anticipated $21 billion — due to delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint.”
'Forward, faster' and 200 jobs lighter as fibrosis and kidney disease get cut, Galapagos CEO Stoffels once again spotlights deals
New Galapagos CEO Paul Stoffels — best known for his turn as the longtime CSO at J&J — has come up with a three-pronged strategy to dig a way out of the big hole the biotech finds itself in. And it calls for taking out the budget axe and giving the staff 200 whacks so they can put more money into deals.
N-of-1 CRISPR trial ends with a death as nonprofit digs into what happened
Almost two months after the nonprofit Cure Rare Disease received FDA clearance to administer its first-in-human CRISPR therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the nonprofit announced that the one patient in the trial, Terry Horgan, the brother of the nonprofit’s founder and CEO, Rich Horgan, passed away. Researchers are still...
With drug price negotiations in the books, Dems turn to launch prices as the next challenge
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is caught in the middle of a tight reelection race, with pollsters calling it a toss-up. But that didn’t stop her office from releasing a new report yesterday on skyrocketing drug launch prices, particularly in oncology, as she calls for Congress to address with the momentum from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
'Rulebook of microbial ecology': Pianists launch Concerto to treat eczema, protect crops and get rid of BO
The microbiome world, at least in drug R&D, has had some hiccups this year, with Flagship’s Kaleido Biosciences shutting down and DermBiont pivoting away from the world of microbes, but there’s always room for new innovation. In steps Concerto Biosciences, which came out with a $23 million Series...
Avanir files WARN notice for 100+ layoffs from California as merger with parent Otsuka looms
Another biotech is axing part of its workforce, joining dozens more over the last year. California-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals filed a WARN notice in late October detailing 109 layoffs in California at its headquarters in Aliso Viejo, on the south side of Los Angeles. Avanir did not respond to multiple queries from Endpoints News.
